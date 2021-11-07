Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles

In the first 10-minute session it was the first runs that produced the faster times thanks to persistent showers around the Eastern Creek circuit.

It was the in-form De Pasquale that made the best of his first flyer, a 1m41.594s leaving him a comfortable half-second clear of the field.

Second was van Gisbergen, followed by Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood.

In the second session conditions began to improve, which saw times peak around the mid-way point.

Van Gisbergen was fastest on his first run before being shuffled back by Will Davison. The Kiwi then improved on both of his next flying laps, a 1m42.064s enough to secure his sixth pole of the season ahead of Mostert and De Pasquale.

"It was tough," said van Gisbergen. "I had a huge moment at [Turn] 1. But we managed to get some grip out of it.

"The first session was a bit tricky, Anton was really quick. We made a couple of little tweaks [for the second session]. We'll see what happens in the races."

Cam Waters had a rollercoaster of a pair of sessions, the Tickford ace unlucky in the first after an off at Turn 1.

After being briefly beached in the gravel Waters was able to get going, but not before race officials threw the red flag – which meant Waters was benched and lost his best time.

He ended up 17th for the session, while Tickford boss Tim Edwards was disappointed with the trigger-happy officials.

"There was absolutely no need for the red flag," he said. "It was clear to anybody watching the telecast that the car was still moving. Normally they wait and see if you are able to extract yourself. I saw it, you saw it, everybody at home saw it..."

Waters was eighth fastest in the second session.

The wet weather provided Kelly Grove Racing with a boost in speed, Andre Heimgartner banking an eighth and a fifth. Even more impressive was super sub Luke Youlden, who will start the two races from 11th and 12th.

"I never would have dreamed I'd be around the [Top] 10, I was just hoping for the 20 to be honest," he said. "Obviously the cars are great. I can't believe it, it's awesome."

The first race starts at 4:35pm local time.

Qualifying results Race 2

Qualifying results Race 3