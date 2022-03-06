Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole

Brodie Kostecki topped a weather-affected Top 10 Shootout to score a career-first pole position at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: Kostecki takes maiden pole
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Sprinkling rain came and went during the session, some drivers getting lucky with the conditions and others unlucky.

Kostecki, who was third fastest in regular qualifying, seemed to catch the very end of the best of the conditions.

He slipped and slid his way to a 1m39.521s, increasing rain shortly after he crossed the line meaning Anton De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert couldn't chase it down.

"It's a credit to the whole team," said Kostecki. "We weren't very good here in the wet when we were here last year. [Engineer] George [Commins] definitely tuned her up and she felt awesome throughout qualifying.

"To be able to do the lap in the Shootout with no mistakes was just awesome."

De Pasqaule will start the race from the outside of the front row, falling just a tenth short of Kostecki, which was impressive given the deteriorating conditions.

Cam Waters ended up third, a gain of two spots compared to qualifying, while Broc Feeney banked a second-row start.

Will Davison and Mark Winterbottom did well with the conditions, each making up three spots on qualifying as they finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Provisional pole-sitter Chaz Mostert looked to cop the absolute worst of the conditions, which mean he tumbled down the order to seventh.

"A bit too much rain when I came out," he said. "The track was getting better and better, you could see the guys going faster and faster. But unfortunately it turned back to where it was when the first guys rolled out.

"You win some, you lose some. The positive thing is we seem to have a good car in those conditions. I'm looking forward to the race but I wish I didn't have another six guys in front of me."

James Courtney will start the race from eighth while Bryce Fullwood and Todd Hazelwood will share the fifth row, the latter losing his lap for a track limits breach.

