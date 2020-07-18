Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 2 in
00 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sydney II / Breaking news

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 2:46 AM

Scott McLaughlin topped the first of two 30-minute Supercars practice sessions at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With two tyre compounds in play this weekend, and plenty of soft tyre data from last month's trip to Sydney already in the bank, much of the session saw car circulating on the hard compound.

That meant there was little in the way of action at the top of the times, an early soft tyre qualifying sim from Scott McLaughlin – a 1m28.976s – the ultimate pace.

McLaughlin finished two-tenths clear of Anton De Pasquale and Fabian Coulthard, who were late improvers on the soft compound Dunlop.

Read Also:

"We focussed on seeing what our qualifying speed is and if we've lost anything," said McLaughlin. "Thankfully its was pretty good.

"Then we jumped on the hard tyre to see how that was, because I haven't been around here on the hard tyre since about 2015.

"I like the soft tyres better, but it's going to spice up some action. We got a good amount of data there with race runs to get a feel of what's ahead. It's going to be interesting."

Bryce Fullwood led the way for Walkinshaw Andretti United in fourth, after bucking the trend and focussing on soft tyre pace.

Cam Waters was the best Tickford Mustang in fifth, Jamie Whincup the Triple Eight pacesetter in sixth, Rick Kelly in seventh and Macauley Jones in eighth.

Chaz Mostert and Todd Hazelwood rounded out the Top 10.

In terms of big names off the pace, David Reynolds, whose regular engineer Al McVean is currently stuck in Melbourne, was just 15th quickest.

Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, was 24th and last despite completing 18 laps.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'28.976
2 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'29.188 0.212 0.212
3 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'29.372 0.396 0.184
4 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'29.451 0.475 0.078
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'29.501 0.525 0.050
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'29.511 0.535 0.009
7 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'29.568 0.592 0.057
8 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'29.581 0.605 0.012
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'29.628 0.652 0.046
10 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'29.634 0.658 0.006
View full results
Next article
Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

Previous article

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

Trending Today

Series Sarver Lernerville Speedway
World of Outlaws / World of Outlaws

Series Sarver Lernerville Speedway

Rick Clark, Boris Said merge teams
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Rick Clark, Boris Said merge teams

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo: Stroll should have returned position

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice
Supercars / Supercars
20m

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history
Supercars / Supercars

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice

2
Other rally

Panama-Alaska Rally

3
NHRA

Indianapolis Tom Martino Preview

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Rick Clark, Boris Said merge teams

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin tops opening practice

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland
Supercars

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history
Supercars

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.