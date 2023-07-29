Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen fastest in switched chassis
Shane van Gisbergen put his traded Triple Eight Camaro on top of the times in opening practice for the Sydney SuperNight.
The first half-hour session of the weekend was top heavy in terms of improvements on the time sheets.
Most of the field rolled out on green tyres with the faster times all coming in the first 10 minutes.
Initially it was van Gisbergen and the Erebus drivers trading blows at the top, before the Kiwi settled in top spot with a 1m30.494s.
Nobody would go quicker than that as focus shifted to longer runs.
Being quickest did come as somewhat of a surprise to van Gisbergen who felt he wasn't able to push his Gen3 Camaro around the fast, flowing Sydney layout.
He did, however, give his new chassis the thumbs up, having switched to T8's spare after tracking issues at the last couple of rounds.
"I don't know if I loved it, but it felt different," he said.
"I don't know, we're obviously good but I feel like I'm driving around on wets. You're driving at 40 per cent trying to keep the car on the track.
"You want to push, but you just can't push these cars. The way the car works, it likes to be finessed and driven slowly.
"[The car] is fine. It drives down the straight straight, rather than variable steering, which is nice. We have the other car here, we can try it on the ride day. The guys think they figured it out what it was, but we just changed chassis to be safe."
Matt Stone Racing driver Jack Le Brocq ended up second fastest, having set a 1m30.682s moments after van Gisbergen set his time.
Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown finished up third and fourth fastest, while Chaz Mostert was one of only two Fords in the top 10 wait the fifth fastest time.
James Golding recovered from an early spin at turn 3 to end up sixth ahead of Broc Feeney, Andre Heimgartner and Tim Slade.
Nick Percat rounded out the best 10 as the only other Ford driver along with his teammate Mostert.
Anton De Pasquale, a winner last time out, led the way for Dick Johnson Racing in 12th after battling some steering issues early in the session.
Will Davison, meanwhile, had more significant steering issues in the other DJR Mustang, which needed a rack change during the session.
That meant he only completed three laps and spent the rest of the session in the garage.
"Very, very costly," he said. "We just had no feel, the car had a huge amount of play in it. I couldn't drive the car the way it was.
"Pretty costly with this two-day format, to be sitting in here the whole session."
Practice continues at 2:10pm local time.
Latest news
Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen
Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen Sydney Supercars: Sunday pole for van Gisbergen
Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win Hocevar rallies on new tires to take Richmond Truck win
2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set
2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set 2023 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set
Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive
Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.