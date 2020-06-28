Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Sydney / Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: Whincup, McLaughlin split Sunday poles

Sydney Supercars: Whincup, McLaughlin split Sunday poles
By:
Jun 28, 2020, 1:32 AM

Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin split the poles for today's two Supercars races at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With tyres in short supply, both 15-minute sessions were largely void of action apart from the final five minutes.

The one-lap wonder in the first session was Whincup, the Red Bull Holden braving the slightly damp conditions to grab the first pole on offer with a 1m28.075s.

Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen was second fastest, followed by DJR Team Penske pair McLaughlin and Coulthard.

Cam Waters was best of the rest in fifth, while Nick Percat kept his strong weekend going with sixth.

Chaz Mostert qualified seventh, with Jack Le Brocq eighth, his best result since joining Tickford Racing.

Read Also:

The second session saw a record-breaking performance from McLaughlin.

The reigning champion lowered the category benchmark he set in qualifying in 2018, a 1m.27.919s now the fastest Supercars lap around the Sydney circuit.

Whincup backed up his pole with second, the top three unchanged as van Gisbergen qualified third.

Lee Holdsworth was fourth for Tickford, with Todd Hazelwood the surprise of the session with fifth.

Waters was sixth, Coulthard seventh and Percat eighth.

Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'28.075
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'28.087 0.012 0.012
3 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'28.140 0.064 0.052
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'28.554 0.479 0.414
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'28.616 0.540 0.061
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'28.645 0.569 0.028
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'28.657 0.581 0.012
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'28.861 0.785 0.204
9 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'28.954 0.878 0.092
10 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'28.972 0.896 0.018
View full results

Race 3 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'27.919
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'28.011 0.092 0.092
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'28.123 0.204 0.111
4 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'28.411 0.491 0.287
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'28.441 0.522 0.030
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'28.445 0.526 0.004
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'28.464 0.545 0.018
8 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'28.496 0.576 0.031
9 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'28.563 0.644 0.067
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'28.639 0.720 0.076
View full results
