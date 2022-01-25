Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Newcastle 500 officially postponed, replaced by Sydney
Supercars News

Sydney SuperNight format not yet decided

By:

Twin 300-kilometre races have been floated for the new 2022 Supercars opener in Sydney, however the format for the event is yet to be locked in.

Sydney SuperNight format not yet decided
Listen to this article

Supercars has been forced into a late pre-season calendar reshuffle by the wave of COVID-19 currently lashing Australia's east coast.

The Newcastle 500, which was set to open the new campaign on March 4-6, has been pushed back to a yet-to-be-defined point later in the year.

The Sydney SuperNight, which was originally listed as the season finale, has been bumped up to that March slot and will now kick off the season.

What is yet to be formalised is what exact format the Sydney SuperNight will use in its new role as the season opener.

Unlike other formats there have been various iterations of the 'SuperNight' used recently, including a mix of three 125-kilometre heats and two 250-kilometre heats during the quadruple header at SMP late last year.

Motorsport.com understands a two-race format is the preferred option for Supercars for the season opener, in line with the Adelaide 500 and Mount Panorama 500 in recent years.

The Newcastle 500 is also held over two 250-kilometre heats.

However it appears that 600 kilometres of racing could be on the table for the Sydney SuperNight, held over two 300-kilometre heats.

Supercars confirmed to Motorsport.com that no firm decision on the format has been made.

Other details yet to be formalised include tyre allocation, critical at SMP due to its famously high degradation.

All three compounds – supersoft, soft and hard – were used across the Sydney swing last year, while allocation ranged from five sets to nine sets depending on the format.

Sydney Motorsport Park has played a significant role in keeping Supercars going through the pandemic.

The Eastern Creek circuit hosted back-to-back rounds to restart the 2020 season after it ground to a halt during the cancelled Australian Grand Prix weekend.

It then staged those four consecutive rounds in October/November 2021 to ensure the category ticked off the 12 events required by its broadcast agreement.

With this new opener role it will effectively host five from six rounds in a row, only split by last December's Bathurst 1000.

shares
comments
Newcastle 500 officially postponed, replaced by Sydney
Previous article

Newcastle 500 officially postponed, replaced by Sydney
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ground breaks on new $100 million Aussie circuit
General

Ground breaks on new $100 million Aussie circuit

Honda re-commits to TCR Australia
TCR Australia

Honda re-commits to TCR Australia

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney SuperNight format not yet decided
Supercars Supercars

Sydney SuperNight format not yet decided

Newcastle 500 officially postponed, replaced by Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Newcastle 500 officially postponed, replaced by Sydney

Newcastle Supercars event will be postponed
Supercars Supercars

Newcastle Supercars event will be postponed

Supercars facing first border hurdle of 2022
Supercars Supercars

Supercars facing first border hurdle of 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.