Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

TA2 completes Adelaide 500 deal

shares
comments
TA2 completes Adelaide 500 deal
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 8:05 PM

The TA2 Muscle Car Series will appear on the undercard for the Supercars season-opening Adelaide 500 next year.

The Adelaide street race will be the biggest occasion for the category on Aussie soil to date, thanks to a now-resolved management rights issue that has prevented TA2 from competing at CAMS-sanctioned events

A 24-car field of V8-powered Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers is expected in the South Australian capital.

“This event is a major turning point for TA2 which has grown incredibly quickly in just two seasons as a national series," said series manager Craig Denyer.

"The Superloop Adelaide 500 is the benchmark when it comes to fan engagement and our teams and drivers can’t wait to perform on the national stage and show everyone just how great the TA2 Muscle Car Series really is.”

Adelaide 500 General Manager Alistair MacDonald added: “We are delighted to host the TA2 Muscle Car Series at our event in 2020, more importantly as their first ever street circuit outing in Australia.

“The on track racing line-up is stronger than ever with a quality range of support categories, appealing to all motorsport enthusiasts and event goers.”

While the category and event organisers have been working on a deal for some time, there were concerns that Supercars may not let it happen.

The potential sticking point was TA2's alliance with TCR Australian promoter Australian Racing Group, Supercars understood to have blocked a potential TCR deal for the Adelaide event.

Back in September Supercars CEO Sean Seamer denied any block was in progress, but did admit he wanted clarification regarding the use of Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge IP in TA2.

The TA2 deal completes the Adelaide support category line-up, with Super2, Carrera Cup, Touring Car Masters and Stadium Super Trucks also on the bill.

The 2020 Adelaide 500 will take place between February 20-23.

Next article
Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Previous article

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Next article

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
08 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

2
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

3
Stock car

Jimmie Johnson Cedar Rapids Review

4
Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Sebring Race Winner and Champion

5
Offroad

Patrick Dempsey heads to the The Mint 400 to battle Dax Shepard in a Zero One Car

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.