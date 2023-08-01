Subscribe
Previous / Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set
Supercars / Eastern Creek News

Tander to make Porsche cameo

Garth Tander will make a one-off Carrera Cup start at The Bend Motorsport Park later this month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
1DSC09423

The Porsche cameo will come in conjunction with Grove Racing, the same team that Tander has signed with for the Supercars endurance races later this year.

While the Groves have significant experience in fielding Porsches, and the team will enter the Tander car, it will be run by Earl Bamber Motorsport

Backing for the entry will come from SP Tools, a throwback to Tander's Holden Racing Team days.

The genesis of the Porsche outing is to help prepare Tander for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, where he's expected to partner David Reynolds.

"I'm really excited to do a sprint round of Carrera Cup at Tailem Bend," said Tander.

"I have raced Carrera Cup in the Pro-Am event that they used to run back in 2016. Obviously doing a championship sprint round is a whole other deal, and I am under no illusion that its not going to be incredibly tough.

"I know how tough the championship is and how strong the drivers are within the championship, so I know it's going to be a steep learning curve, but I am really excited about that opportunity.

"Getting racing miles prior to Sandown and Bathurst is important and I can't think of anything better to prepare me for those two Supercars endurance racing events than to jump into the middle of a very tough Carrera Cup championship right in the deep end and having a go."

Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove added: “It’s important for Garth to have the opportunity to get some miles prior to the enduro rounds and Carrera Cup is the perfect platform.

"To have a driver of Garth Tander's experience pilot a Grove Racing 992 Porsche Cup car at Tailem Bend is exciting for the whole team."

Carrera Cup joins Supercars at The Bend on August 18-20.

shares
comments

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Supercars
Bathurst

Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Garth Tander More from
Garth Tander
Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Supercars

Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Supercars

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour Tander won't race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest news

Engine disparities back on the agenda in Super Formula

Engine disparities back on the agenda in Super Formula

SF Super Formula
Fuji II

Engine disparities back on the agenda in Super Formula Engine disparities back on the agenda in Super Formula

Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

SUPC Supercars
Eastern Creek

Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies Ryan apologises for outburst, hits out at bullies

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024 Armstrong targets full-time Ganassi IndyCar ride in 2024

Maserati names new track car MCXtrema, to debut on August 18

Maserati names new track car MCXtrema, to debut on August 18

Auto Automotive

Maserati names new track car MCXtrema, to debut on August 18 Maserati names new track car MCXtrema, to debut on August 18

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe