Tander to make Porsche cameo

The Porsche cameo will come in conjunction with Grove Racing, the same team that Tander has signed with for the Supercars endurance races later this year.

While the Groves have significant experience in fielding Porsches, and the team will enter the Tander car, it will be run by Earl Bamber Motorsport

Backing for the entry will come from SP Tools, a throwback to Tander's Holden Racing Team days.

The genesis of the Porsche outing is to help prepare Tander for the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, where he's expected to partner David Reynolds.

"I'm really excited to do a sprint round of Carrera Cup at Tailem Bend," said Tander.

"I have raced Carrera Cup in the Pro-Am event that they used to run back in 2016. Obviously doing a championship sprint round is a whole other deal, and I am under no illusion that its not going to be incredibly tough.

"I know how tough the championship is and how strong the drivers are within the championship, so I know it's going to be a steep learning curve, but I am really excited about that opportunity.

"Getting racing miles prior to Sandown and Bathurst is important and I can't think of anything better to prepare me for those two Supercars endurance racing events than to jump into the middle of a very tough Carrera Cup championship right in the deep end and having a go."

Grove Racing owner Stephen Grove added: “It’s important for Garth to have the opportunity to get some miles prior to the enduro rounds and Carrera Cup is the perfect platform.

"To have a driver of Garth Tander's experience pilot a Grove Racing 992 Porsche Cup car at Tailem Bend is exciting for the whole team."

Carrera Cup joins Supercars at The Bend on August 18-20.