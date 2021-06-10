Tander, Neylon to replace Crompton for Darwin

Crompton has been sidelined by his recently-announced prostate cancer diagnosis, the famous racer-turned-caller currently recovering from surgery.

As a result the commentary line-up has been tweaked, with co-commentator Mark Skaife moving into the anchor/commentator role normally held by Crompton.

Tander and Neylon will then split the Supercars sessions in the commentary box alongside Skaife.

Tander is known to be earmarked as a future full-time caller by Supercars Media, and was already set to do some main series commentary as part of an expanded TV role this season.

Neylon, who usually leads Super2 calls alongside Tander, is also considered a potential main game caller for the future.

"Neil Crompton is the undisputed voice of the sport but whilst he rests up for his return in Townsville we welcome the opportunity to blood Garth and Chad,” Nathan Prendergast, General Manager - Television and Content, told the official Supercars website.

"The pair commentate together for the Dunlop Super2 Series with great success, so it makes sense to give each the opportunity to commentate alongside five-time champion and six-time Bathurst winner, Mark Skaife."

Former Supercars champion and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose will also re-join the line-up in an analyst role for Darwin, following a hugely successful debut in front of the camera in Tasmania earlier this year.

The Darwin event will be simulcast live on both Fox Sports and the Seven Network, with both broadcasters to share a feed.

"We are excited to offer fans the same broadcast across both Seven and Fox during the simulcast windows and look forward to the joint production and collaboration from our highly experienced broadcast team,” added Prendergast.

"Fox will be on air from 9:15am eastern of Friday and then will bring you all the action from every session across the weekend.

"Seven’s coverage starts 12:00pm eastern, Saturday and Sunday."

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place between June 18-20.