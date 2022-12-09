Tander parts ways with Triple Eight

Listen to this article

The five-time Bathurst winner has spent the past four seasons as a co-driver with T8, he and Shane van Gisbergen combining for Great Race glory in 2020 and 2022.

He won't be back with the team for a crack at a sixth Bathurst win, though, with T8 confirming today that he has opted not to sign a new deal.

"GT has been a well-respected member of the Triple Eight team for the past four years, and we must acknowledge his remarkable contribution to the team which includes two Bathurst 1000 wins," read a statement from T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

"Although we’re disappointed that he has decided not to renew his contract for next year, we must respect his decision.

“The search for his replacement is in full swing and I’m looking forward to speaking with drivers both domestic and abroad to find the best fit to co-pilot #97 alongside SVG for next year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.”

The announcement makes no reference of plans for Tander to retire from active race driving despite his increasingly involvement in the Supercars TV coverage.

More details on his future are expected to be announced today.

Tander joined Triple Eight ahead of the 2019 Supercars endurance season after being ousted from a full-time seat at Garry Rogers Motorsport at the end of 2018.

In their first year together he and van Gisbergen finished second at Bathurst and won the second leg of the Sandown 600.

In the three years that followed the Bathurst 1000 was the sole enduro, Tander and van Gisbergen winning in 2020, Holden's final factory Great Race victory, before winning again this year in Holden's final appearance at Mount Panorama.

Tander has spent recent seasons combining his T8 enduro deal with TV commitments for Supercars Media, which produces the live broadcast.