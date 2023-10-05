Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Russell fastest, Allen stars in co-driver practice
Supercars / Bathurst News

Tander's Chevrolet sandbagging quip

Garth Tander has quipped that some of the Chevrolet Supercars teams were "running heavy" during Thursday practice for the Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
026-Reynolds-EV09-23-MH2_5794 (4)

Sandbagging has been a hot topic in the Supercars paddock today following the decision from the series to not approve an aero change for the Ford Mustang.

The conspiracy theories have ranged from the Chevrolet teams sandbagging at The Bend back in August to avoid the parity threshold being triggered, to a secret agreement between the Chevrolet brigade to not show their hand speed-wise during the two practice sessions today.

The latter was, according to the speculation, to avoid on-the-run gear cut changes that have been seen at other rounds this year.

In the end it was Chevrolets on top in both practice sessions, Erebus leading the way in practice 1 with Will Brown and again in practice 2 with David Russell.

There were, however, three Fords in the top five in the first session and two in the top four in the second session.

Tander was the fastest of the Fords in the all-co-driver second session, albeit more than six tenths slower than Russell in the Erebus Camaro.

When asked if the smattering of Fords near the top of the times across practice gave any indication that the Mustang could be competitive this weekend, Tander made his thoughts on the sandbagging claims clear with a cryptic quip.

"I think there’s a few of a particular brand of car that are running very, very heavy at the moment," said the five-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

Tander went on to explain that the team has taken its focus off the parity saga for the remainder of the weekend.

"We’re going to do exactly what we did at Sandown and focus on our own performance and focus on making our car as quick as it can be," he said. "And then see what happens on Sunday."

Reynolds and Tander were shaping up to be the fastest of the Fords at Sandown, Tander sitting fourth in the early stages of the race when a wheel nut failure left him beached in the sand.

 

shares
comments

Bathurst 1000: Russell fastest, Allen stars in co-driver practice
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Supercars
Bathurst

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe