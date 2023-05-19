Subscribe
Previous / 2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Symmons Plains Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Kostecki leads chilly first practice

Brodie Kostecki led the way in opening Supercars practice at a cold Symmons Plains in Tasmania.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_7750.JPG

Low single-digit temperatures greeted the field for the first of two half-hour practice sessions at the Launceston circuit.

Most of the early movement came on the very first runs, Cam Waters bursting out of the blocks with a 51.257s.

That time would remain as the benchmark until much later in the session as the field settled into longer runs.

As usual the turn 4 hairpin proved problematic for a number of drivers, Kostecki the first to overshoot the braking marker and need to make a three-point turn.

The likes of Andre Heimgartner, Scott Pye and Bryce Fullwood would later do the same.

It wasn't until the final minute that the Waters time was bettered as a number of drivers switched to green tyres.

The best of the late improver was Kostecki who jumped more than a tenth clear of the field with a 51.014s.

"I learnt how to find reverse in the session," joked the Erebus driver. "The car feels pretty balanced. I'm not sure how many guys ran greens, but it's a good start to the [weekend] here in Tassie."

James Courtney ended up second fastest with a 51.163s while Todd Hazelwood made up 18 spots on his final lap to end up third.

Will Davison jumped Waters on his final lap, while Waters, who didn't improve on that early time, was shuffled back to fifth.

Will Brown was sixth fastest in his Erebus Camaro ahead of Shane van Gisbergen and Mark Winterbottom.

Jack Smith was ninth for Brad Jones Racing with Broc Feeney 10th.

Practice continues with the second 30-minute session at 10:55am local time.

Tasmania SuperSprint practice 1 results

 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 99 Brodie Kostecki
Chevrolet 51.0147
2 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.1632 0.1485 0.1485
3 3 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Ford Mustang GT 51.1942 0.1795 0.0310
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 51.2071 0.1924 0.0129
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 51.2577 0.2430 0.0506
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Chevrolet 51.2643 0.2496 0.0066
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Chevrolet 51.4341 0.4194 0.1698
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Chevrolet 51.4402 0.4255 0.0061
9 4 Australia Jack Smith
Chevrolet 51.4686 0.4539 0.0284
10 88 Broc Feeney
Chevrolet 51.4815 0.4668 0.0129
11 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Chevrolet 51.4923 0.4776 0.0108
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 51.5367 0.5220 0.0444
13 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 51.5831 0.5684 0.0464
14 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 51.5838 0.5691 0.0007
15 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Chevrolet 51.5926 0.5779 0.0088
16 2 Australia Nick Percat
Ford Mustang GT 51.6237 0.6090 0.0311
17 20 Australia Scott Pye
Chevrolet 51.6259 0.6112 0.0022
18 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Ford Mustang GT 51.6965 0.6818 0.0706
19 56 Declan Fraser
Ford Mustang GT 51.6981 0.6834 0.0016
20 19 Matthew Payne
Ford Mustang GT 51.7192 0.7045 0.0211
21 35 Cameron Hill
Chevrolet 51.7392 0.7245 0.0200
22 23 Australia Tim Slade
Chevrolet 51.9377 0.9230 0.1985
23 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Chevrolet 51.9714 0.9567 0.0337
24 31 Australia James Golding
Chevrolet 52.0417 1.0270 0.0703
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Chevrolet 52.4370 1.4223 0.3953
View full results
shares
comments

2023 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania

Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania Fiery Supercars drivers' briefing in Tasmania

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Misc General

Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast” Sato: Why being “super-fast” in Indy 500 qualifying can be “way too fast”

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe