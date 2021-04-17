Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Practice report

Tasmania Supercars: Waters tops first practice

By:

Cam Waters set the pace in a typically tight first practice session for the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Tasmania Supercars: Waters tops first practice

Less than a second separated the 24-car field across the half-hour session, 18 of those cars within half a second over the compact Symmons Plains lap.

Waters got the best of the late green tyre runs, the Tickford driver vaulting to the top with a 50.846s.

That was good enough to leave him 0.004s clear of Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison, who had gone fastest seconds earlier.

"We got through most of what we were trying to achieve in that session," said Waters.

"We put a set of greens on at the end and cleaned up a lot of my issues. I'm not too sure what the other guys did, if they put tyres on or not. But the car is good over one lap, like it has been all year. We're just trying to work on our race car."

Chaz Mostert was the best-placed driver that didn't improve on his final run, his 50.906s coming at the mid-way point of the session.

Jack Le Brocq ended up fourth fastest thanks to a late flyer, while Shane van Gisbergen set the early pace but was shuffled back to fifth in the 'happy hour'.

David Reynolds was sixth followed by Tim Slade, who completed an impressive turnaround after a difficult start to the session. The BRT driver prompted an early red flag when his Mustang shed its right rear wheel and came to a stop at the last corner.

Will Brown was the best rookie in the field in eighth ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Jamie Whincup.

Practice continues with a second half-hours session at 11:25am local time.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 50.846
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 50.851 0.004 0.004
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 50.906 0.059 0.055
4 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50.911 0.065 0.005
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 50.964 0.117 0.052
6 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 50.965 0.118 0.001
7 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 51.008 0.161 0.042
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 51.018 0.172 0.010
9 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 51.056 0.210 0.038
10 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 51.057 0.211 0.001
11 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.082 0.235 0.024
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.099 0.252 0.016
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 51.111 0.264 0.012
14 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 51.143 0.296 0.032
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 51.147 0.301 0.004
16 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 51.159 0.312 0.011
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.189 0.342 0.029
18 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.251 0.404 0.061
19 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.366 0.519 0.115
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51.485 0.639 0.119
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.513 0.666 0.027
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51.522 0.675 0.009
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 51.531 0.685 0.009
24 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.692 0.845 0.160
View full results
Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

