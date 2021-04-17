Tasmania Supercars: Waters tops first practice

Less than a second separated the 24-car field across the half-hour session, 18 of those cars within half a second over the compact Symmons Plains lap.

Waters got the best of the late green tyre runs, the Tickford driver vaulting to the top with a 50.846s.

That was good enough to leave him 0.004s clear of Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison, who had gone fastest seconds earlier.

"We got through most of what we were trying to achieve in that session," said Waters.

"We put a set of greens on at the end and cleaned up a lot of my issues. I'm not too sure what the other guys did, if they put tyres on or not. But the car is good over one lap, like it has been all year. We're just trying to work on our race car."

Chaz Mostert was the best-placed driver that didn't improve on his final run, his 50.906s coming at the mid-way point of the session.

Jack Le Brocq ended up fourth fastest thanks to a late flyer, while Shane van Gisbergen set the early pace but was shuffled back to fifth in the 'happy hour'.

David Reynolds was sixth followed by Tim Slade, who completed an impressive turnaround after a difficult start to the session. The BRT driver prompted an early red flag when his Mustang shed its right rear wheel and came to a stop at the last corner.

Will Brown was the best rookie in the field in eighth ahead of Anton De Pasquale and Jamie Whincup.

Practice continues with a second half-hours session at 11:25am local time.