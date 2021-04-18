Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host
Supercars / Symmons Plains / Qualifying report

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles

Cam Waters bagged pole position for both of Sunday's sprint races at Symmons Plains.

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles

The Tickford driver emerged on top of what was effectively a quartet of qualifying sessions under the confusing Group A/B system.

He set a 50.764s in his eight-minute heat for the Race 2 grid, which put him on top of Group A.

Nobody in Group B was able to run it down either, Jamie Whincup going closest with a 50.866s.

For the Race 3 grid it was an all-Group A battle at the front, Waters going up against former teammate and fierce rival Chaz Mostert.

The pair were separated by just 0.01s at the end of the five-minute session as Waters took a second-straight pole with a 50.562s.

Speaking post-session Waters said he was surprised by the pole sweep, and that there's still question marks over his tyre life for the races.

"The car has improved a little but over night," he said. "In the first session I didn't get everything out of it, then I did a much better job in the second one. I'm a little bit surprised to get both poles.

"A bit of tyre life would be awesome. We're really good over one lap, we have been all year. But as soon as we get in the races, the other cars look after their tyres better than what ours can.

"We've done a few things overnight, hopefully we've gone in the right direction."

Group B runner Anton De Pasquale was third in both sessions, while fourth threw up a surprise for each race. Erebus rookie Will Brown will start from the outside of the second row for Race 2, while Zane Goddard will do likewise in Race 3.

Whincup added to his second for Race 2 with a sixth for Race 3, however his teammate Shane van Gisbergen was uncharacteristically quiet. The Kiwi will have to come from sixth on the grid if he's going to take an eighth-straight Supercars win in today's first race, while he'll start out of P7 for the second race.

The first of today's two races starts at 1:35pm local time.

Qualifying – Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 50.763
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 50.866 0.102 0.102
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 50.896 0.133 0.030
4 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 50.899 0.136 0.002
5 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 50.906 0.143 0.007
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 50.909 0.145 0.002
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 50.913 0.149 0.004
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50.933 0.170 0.020
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 50.962 0.198 0.028
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 50.984 0.221 0.022
11 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.054 0.290 0.069
12 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 51.085 0.321 0.031
13 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 51.094 0.331 0.009
14 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51.095 0.331 0.000
15 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 51.141 0.378 0.046
16 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 51.157 0.394 0.015
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51.166 0.402 0.008
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.178 0.414 0.012
19 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.180 0.417 0.002
20 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 51.188 0.425 0.007
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.220 0.456 0.031
22 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.245 0.482 0.025
23 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.348 0.585 0.102
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 51.404 0.640 0.055
View full results

Qualifying – Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 50.562
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 50.580 0.018 0.018
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 50.670 0.107 0.089
4 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 50.693 0.131 0.023
5 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 50.694 0.132 0.000
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 50.714 0.152 0.020
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 50.716 0.154 0.002
8 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 50.832 0.270 0.116
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 50.845 0.283 0.012
10 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 50.873 0.310 0.027
11 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 50.883 0.321 0.010
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 50.891 0.329 0.007
13 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 50.915 0.353 0.024
14 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 50.945 0.383 0.029
15 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 50.965 0.402 0.019
16 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 50.981 0.419 0.016
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 51.020 0.458 0.039
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.024 0.462 0.003
19 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 51.028 0.466 0.004
20 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 51.033 0.471 0.005
21 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.136 0.574 0.103
22 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 51.191 0.629 0.054
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 51.213 0.651 0.022
24 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51.234 0.672 0.020
View full results
shares
comments
Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host

Previous article

Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Symmons Plains

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

8h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

19h
3
IndyCar

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

3h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles

42m
Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host
SUPC

Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host

3h
Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang
SUPC

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang

18h
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win

19h
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to record pole
SUPC

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen storms to record pole

22h
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Todd Parrott relieved of crew chief duties at Leavine Family Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Todd Parrott relieved of crew chief duties at Leavine Family Racing

Latest news

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles
SUPC Supercars / Qualifying report

Tasmania Supercars: Waters sweeps Sunday poles

Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Pukekohe confirmed as New Zealand Supercars host

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Ambrose to drive Dick Johnson Racing Mustang

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win
SUPC Supercars / Race report

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.