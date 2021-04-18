Tasmania Supercars: Whincup snaps van Gisbergen's winning streak

Pole-sitter Cam Waters led across the first stint, although it was never a comfortable lead. From the word go he had Whincup under his rear wing, while van Gisbergen joined the battle for the lead at the Lap 10 mark after making good early progress from sixth on the grid.

Waters opted for an early stop on Lap 13, Whincup almost following him into the lane before making a last-second decision to stay out and take over the lead.

He kept van Gisbergen at arm's length for the next six laps before serving his stop, re-emerging back behind Waters, who had benefited from the undercut.

The benefit was short lived, though, Tickford's ongoing tyre degradation issues leaving Waters as a sitting duck.

On Lap 26 Whincup got his nose under Waters at the hairpin, the pair knocking doors as they drag raced down the back straight before Whincup eased into the lead at Turn 6.

From there he just had to manage the gap back to van Gisbergen, Whincup successfully snapping his teammate's seven-race winning streak with a first victory since Townsville last season.

It also marked Whincup's 123rd career win and first with new race engineer Wes McDougall.

"It's a good feeling to get the win," said Whincup. "[Shane] has had a shocker, he's finished second.

"The car was great. I didn't quite get the start I would have liked, but we had slightly better tyre life than Cam. SVG was coming at the end but I just had enough to hang on."

Van Gisbergen has an action-packed run through to second, having dropped back to fourth on the road after taking a late stop on Lap 27.

That meant he had to get past Will Davison and Waters, van Gisbergen using the hairpin on both occasions to dive under his rivals.

The pass on Waters was particularly aggressive, van Gisbergen making a late dive before running Waters nice and high at the apex.

That opened the door for Davison to follow van Gisbergen through, before charging to his first podium since returning to Dick Johnson Racing.

Waters finished fifth ahead of impressive rookie Will Brown, while Chaz Mostert made decent progress from 10th on the grid to finish sixth.

Mark Winterbottom, David Reynolds, Scott Pye and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Top 10.

Heimgartner was particularly lucky to get to the finish after getting caught up in a wild tangle at the hairpin on the first lap.

The big loser from the melee was Anton De Pasquale, who was nudged into a spin by Jack Le Brocq. Heimgartner then found himself on the outside of Le Brocq, copping a hit as Le Brocq was sent into a spin of his own.

There was another hair-raising moment in the early stages when Macauley Jones tipped James Courtney into a slide down the front straight, an out-of-control Courtney then collecting Jack Smith on the way into Turn 1.

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap 1 88 Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 2 97 Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1.003 3 17 Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 6.496 4 6 Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 11.905 5 9 Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 14.002 6 25 Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 15.816 7 18 Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 15.973 8 26 David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 16.996 9 20 Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 17.916 10 7 Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 18.781 11 8 Nicholas Percat Holden Commodore ZB 19.257 12 3 Timothy Slade Ford Mustang GT 19.458 13 11 Anton de Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 22.255 14 14 Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 22.435 15 34 Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 28.670 16 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 29.675 17 2 Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 30.966 18 35 Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 34.464 19 22 Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 35.732 20 96 Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 45.653 21 5 Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 22 44 James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 19 Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 4 Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB