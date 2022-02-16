TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal

Listen to this article

The teenager, who won the opening race of the local TCR series last weekend, will dovetail his TCR commitments with a second-tier Supercars programme.

As part of the Erebus Academy, Hanson will drive for the Erebus Motorsport-aligned Image Racing squad in Super2.

He will sample a Supercar for the very first time at the pre-season test at Winton next week before the opening Super2 round at Sydney Motorsport Park on the first weekend in March.

“The ultimate goal has always been to end up in a Supercar but obviously we’ve been realistic,” Hanson said.

“This Super2 opportunity with Image Racing and the Erebus Academy is a once in a lifetime opportunity and not something that I was going to miss.

“It’ll be a big learning curve for myself, though I’ve learnt a lot of the fundamentals through Formula Ford, like car control and heel and toe.

“To have people like [Erebus CEO] Barry Ryan, who have so much knowledge and experience in the sport, believing in me and believing that I’m prepared to take this step, it brings me a lot of confidence.

“There are so many people to lean on between Image and Erebus and I’m looking forward to gaining as much experience and knowledge as I can from the people around me.

“It’s going to be awesome to finally have my first go in a Supercar and I can’t wait to see what the year will bring.”

Ryan says he's been keeping tabs on Hanson since his impressive karting career.

"Jay is a driver I’ve watched for years and years,” Ryan said.

“His karting days were always exceptional and everything he’s done since then, he’s been really fast.

“He’s got the potential to be one of the best drivers in the category if his passion and mentality continue to match his driving.

“We know what he is capable of and we want to help bring out the best in him and see him show his talent.”