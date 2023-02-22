Subscribe
Previous / Work on Supercars wheel issues continues Next / Heimgartner completes Supercars test sweep
Supercars News

Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars

Team 18 will propose a revised gearbox mount design to Supercars after Scott Pye's running was at Sydney Motorsport Park was cut short by a breakage.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team 18 to propose Gen3 gearbox fix to Supercars
Listen to this article

Pye was unable to complete his full programme at the all-in, pre-season test at the Eastern Creek circuit, his day coming to an end more than an hour early.

The issues was a broken gearbox mount, which is a control part on the new Gen3 cars.

According to the team the issue is far from unexpected – to the point that it has already designed a steel unit that could potentially replace the alloy part currently fitted to the car.

However given it's a control part, the heavy duty replacement can't be employed without being officially green lit by Supercars.

Team 18 team manager Bruin Beasley told Motorsport.com that the drawings will be provided to Supercars so that it can be assessed as a potential control part replacement.

"We thought the mount wasn't going to be up to scratch," he said.

"We thought about it and we've already designed a steel version of it, which we'll propose to use, because we think it will be better.

"We went through this with the Gen2 car. We've spoken to Supercars about it now and they've said, 'send it through to us and give us a look at it'."

As for the impact the breakage has had on Pye's test programme, Beasley said it was a frustrating loss of laps, although it will reflect more on the time sheets than the outright pace of the car.

"The reality is that we already lost an hour through rain, which is not ideal, and we've lost another hour of running," he said.

"What it means is we can't put a green tyre on an have a crack at the end of the day.

"At the moment we're sitting sixth or something, but by the end of the day we'll be 20th, but we could be fifth or sixth. That's all it's really done."

shares
comments

Work on Supercars wheel issues continues

Heimgartner completes Supercars test sweep
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

General

Schenken returns in coaching role Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Supercars

Reynolds refutes sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott Pye More from
Scott Pye
Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Supercars

Team 18 Camaros hit the track Team 18 Camaros hit the track

Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown

Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown

Supercars

Team 18 postpones Gen3 shakedown Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown

Team 18 unveils first Gen3 Supercars livery

Team 18 unveils first Gen3 Supercars livery

Supercars

Team 18 unveils first Gen3 livery Team 18 unveils first Gen3 Supercars livery

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Supercars

Team 18's unique chassis allocation Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Supercars

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Latest news

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Misc General

Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

SUPC Supercars

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NSTR NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.