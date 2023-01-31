Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions Next / Slade switches number for Supercars 2023
Supercars News

Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation

Supercars squad Team 18 used a combination of a coin toss and a ping pong ball lottery to allocate its new chassis to drivers Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team 18's coin toss chassis allocation
Listen to this article

The Chevrolet squad went public with a number of key details for its 2023 programme today including the engineering line-ups.

Winterbottom and Pye will continue with the same race engineers as 2022 with Manuel Sanchez working with the former and Richard Hollway with the latter.

Pye will also have consistency in terms of his data engineer with Mark Sylvester staying on, while Julia McGarry has been signed for play that role on Winterbottom's car.

The team also unveiled the designations for its new Gen3 Camaros with Pye to race T18-001 and Winterbottom T18-002.

To avoid any claims of favouritism the chassis allocation was entirely random with a coin toss and hat draw taking place in front of the entire crew.

The coin toss, won by Winterbottom, decided who would draw from the hat first, the veteran then plucking the 'B' ball to be allocated T18-002.

 

“We’ve hit the ground running in 2023 with a couple of new faces around the workshop who’ve brought a fresh energy into the team," said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

"[Team manager] Bruin [Beasley] and [crew chief] Dennis [Huijser] have assembled an amazing crew of people for the season ahead.

“Our engineering department contains a wealth of experience and talent which we feel will put us in the best spot to tackle the challenges brought on by the new technical regulations this year.

“We know the amount of work that’s been done to get our Camaros assembled has been huge so far, but I feel we’re in a really good position heading into the start of the new season.

“It’s a monumental occasion for the team to build our cars in house for the first time, and we’re proud to announce that our two cars will carry their own designation, with T18-001 to be driven by Scott and T18-002 by Mark.

“This has been a team effort all the way through, with everyone pitching in to bring both cars to life. It made perfect sense for us to find out who would drive each car and that was by pulling it out of a hat in front of the whole team.

“Even now the cars have been allocated to a driver it won’t change how we prepare them right up to the point of hitting the track for testing and Round 1.

“Dennis and Bruin have been overseeing every aspect of the build alongside our engineering group and mechanics on the ground and everything’s coming together incredibly well.

“With two great drivers in our stable, we’re looking forward to hitting the track and giving it everything we’ve got to start the year on a high.”

Team 18 is set to shake down the two Camaros at Winton on February 14 before a full test day the following day.

shares
comments
BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions
Previous article

BRT not fazed by Ford aero questions
Next article

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023
Supercars

Slade switches number for Supercars 2023

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Scott Pye More from
Scott Pye
Top Bathurst 1000 vacancy filled
Supercars

Top Bathurst 1000 vacancy filled

How Pye plans to save his Supercars season
Supercars

How Pye plans to save his Supercars season

Team 18's co-driver concerns easing
Supercars

Team 18's co-driver concerns easing

Team 18 More from
Team 18
Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration
Supercars

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Supercars

Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition
Supercars

Clean racing critical for Supercars Gen3 transition

Latest news

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Craig Lowndes is gearing up to take part in both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023

NASCAR unveiled a slew of rules changes on Tuesday, including the elimination of stage breaks in most road course events.

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud regrets having to correlate so much simulator work with relatively few days on track as he tries to tackle the tire-wear issue that bugged him in 2022.

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?

The viral success of ChatGPT since its launch has lifted interest surrounding Artificial Intelligence to new heights.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.