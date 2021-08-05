Team Sydney locks in Bathurst 1000 drivers

Webb, who owns and runs the team, will team up with lead primary driver Fabian Coulthard, while O'Keeffe will partner Garry Jacobson for the Great Race.

The race will mark Webb's 16th consecutive Bathurst 1000 appearance and 12th with his Tekno/Team Sydney squad.

He is a former Bathurst 1000 winner, he and Will Davison having combined for victory at Mount Panorama back in 2016.

O'Keeffe, meanwhile, will be lining up for his second Bathurst start following a debut with Kelly Grove Racing last year that yielded 11th place alongside Andre Heimgartner.

That was with very little in the way of preparation, O'Keeffe having made a last-minute dash through quarantine before Bathurst after making a one-off WTCR start in Belgium.

“I’m honoured to get a second chance at the Mountain," said O'Keeffe.

"I am not making my debut this time so it brings a different type of pressure. I’m expecting a little more from myself this time around.

"I’ve followed Garry’s career and he’s a great driver. I’m really looking forward to working with him.

"I’m also looking forward to being in the team and around Jonathon and Fabian who have so much experience in these Supercars and at the track.

"I feel I will be better prepared this year as well with some drive and practice days scheduled for me to become familiar with the team and the cars."

Webb added: “I’m looking forward to attacking the mountain with Fabian and Local Legends.

"I’ve been impressed with Fabs' approach in set-up of his race car and I feel we will be in a competitive position.

"We welcome Dylan to Team PremiAir Hire to partner Garry. Dylan was impressive in his Bathurst debut last year [and] he’s a professional and hungry up-and-comer.

"Our team manager Geoffrey [Slater] and I believe Garry and Dylan will complement one another technically and that they are a good match to secure results.”

The postponed Bathurst 1000 is set take place on November 4-7.