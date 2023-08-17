Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Supercar unveiled

The Brad Jones Racing Chevy, which usually runs in Pizza Hut colours, will switch to the Ninja Turtles livery this weekend to promote the latest movie from the popular franchise.

The deal comes via Pizza Hut, a tie-up based on the turtles' legendary love of pizza.

“This is probably the coolest car I’ve ever raced and our usual Pizza Hut car is pretty cool," said Jones.

Macauley Jones, Brad Jones Racing Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

“When the team at Pizza Hut raised the idea with us, I was psyched. I knew that we had to do the suit too. We just had to. When else am I going to get the chance to be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

“The entire car looks sick and it’ll look even better on track. Pizza Hut are always up for having a bit of fun with us and I couldn’t be more pumped about that.

“One of the best things about this concept is that we get to carry it over from The Bend to Sandown, and [enduro co-driver] Jordan [Boys] gets to be a part of it as well.”

Team 18 also pulled the covers off a new livery for The Bend with Scott Pye to run BP Ultimate colours for the weekend.

"Having grown up in South Australia, racing at The Bend holds a special place in my heart, and to have BP Ultimate join me on home turf is a dream come true," said Pye.

“BP have been with me for four years now, we’ve been part of some exciting projects together and to see them step up as major backer on my car is really special. The BP Ultimate Camaro looks sensational and it will be an honour to represent them on track at The Bend.

"The Bend is known as one of the most challenging circuits on the calendar, and with the reduction in aero with the Gen3 cars it will be an even tougher challenge this year. I’m excited to get there and see what our cars are like and we’ll aim to do adapt as quick as we can with the short, sharp format.”

Track action at The Bend kicks off on Saturday.