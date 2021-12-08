Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive
Supercars / Bathurst II News

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

By:

Lee Holdsworth has detailed a moment of spiritual healing with Mount Panorama, beer in hand, that helped him make peace with the Mountain Gods.

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

The likeable 38-year-old achieved a lifelong dream on Sunday evening when, after 18 starts, he finally conquered the Mountain.

He and Chaz Mostert combined for a devastating Bathurst 1000 win aboard the lead Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden, the pair untouchable across the 161-lap journey.

The near-flawless outing was a long time coming for Holdsworth, who had very little in the way of good fortune at Mount Panorama in the early part of his career.

He failed to finish his first two Bathurst 1000s in 2004 and 2005 and was last of there classified finishers in 2006.

Two more DNFs followed in 2007 and 2008 while appearances in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2008 and 2009 also yielded DNFs.

The 2009 Bathurst 12 Hour failure, which came when the Holden Astra he was sharing with brother Brett Holdsworth, father Glen Holdsworth and Taz Douglas crashed out of the race, prompted the then-Garry Rogers Motorsport driver to make peace with Mount Panorama.

He did so by heading to the top during the second half of the race and pouring some beer into a whole dug into the Mountain soil.

"I thought, 'this place has got something against me, because there's always something that puts me out of the race," Holdsworth told the Parked Up podcast this week.

"Whether its an engine or a co-driver or... there was just so many things that hurt my chance of a result there.

"I thought, 'I've got to make peace with the Mountain'. So I went up to the top, I took a beer up with me, dug a little hole and prayed to the Mountain.

"I said, 'please, let's be friends from now on. We can do this'. Then I had a little of beer, said, 'cheers' to the Mountain, gave him a little sip and away I went.

"Thirteen or so years later he's finally forgiven me. I guess maybe that beer has finally seeped all the way to the bottom of the Mountain now.

"I'm not a spiritual sort of person, but if there's anywhere where you feel the need to speak to the Mountain or the ground, it's [Mount Panorama].

"You feel like there's Mountain Gods and they've decided the race win before you've even got there. It's pretty special for them to choose myself and Chaz this year."

Holdsworth's Bathurst triumph came in his first year outside of a full-time seat, his stay at Tickford Racing having come to an unexpected end in 2020.

With a Bathurst 1000 win now ticked off his bucket list, Holdsworth says he's open to a full-time return if the opportunity presents itself.

“I think we’ve ticked this one off the list now,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind getting back into full-time driving but obviously [I] realise I’m at the end of my career.

“I would love to jump in a full-time seat next year but I wouldn’t be holding my breath.”

As it stands there is only one unresolved seat on the 2022 Supercars grid – the #7 at Kelly Grove Racing.

Matt Payne was the favourite for that seat, however the teenager is now thought to be very unlikely to be given a Superlicence dispensation from Motorsport Australia.

That means KGR is set to need to put someone on a single-year deal while Payne gains experience in Super2.

Zane Goddard has been rumoured to be in contention for the drive, while Holdsworth may also be a neat option for the Ford team.

shares
comments
Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive
Previous article

Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert technical breach explained Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert technical breach explained

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Latest news

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Brown offers Mostert unique Monza drive

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

COVID-19 concerns for Bathurst 1000

Early Adelaide 500 revival on the table
Supercars Supercars

Early Adelaide 500 revival on the table

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.