The Bend Supercars: Feeney fastest in final practice

Broc Feeney topped the second and final Supercars practice as the two Triple Eight drivers effectively book-ended the field.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Feeney set an impressive benchmark on his very first flying lap, a 1m49.990s leaving him well clear of the field.

It wasn't until the very end of the session that the time came under threat as most of the field worked through their qualifying sims.

Randle, who topped practice 1, got closest to Feeney, but was still left three-tenths behind the leading Red Bull Camaro.

"We made a change for the last run and went backwards, but we were pretty quick out of the gate," said Feeney. "I was pretty surprised by the delta. I think we'll revert back to where we were [for qualifying]."

It was another disaster of a session for the other side of the T8 garage, though, with Shane van Gisbergen slowest of everyone except James Courtney, who crashed out early.

The Kiwi continued to complain about the handling of his car and ended up two seconds off the pace.

Chaz Mostert bounced back from a tough first practice to end up third, edging fellow Ford drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.

Will Brown was sixth fastest, six spots clear of teammate and title rival Brodie Kostecki, with Cam Waters seventh, Andre Heimgartner eighth, Matt Payne ninth and Will Davison 10th.

It was a very short session for Courtney who ended up in the wall inside the first 10 minutes.

The Tickford driver ran wide at the last corner before spinning back across the track and collecting the concrete on the inside of the front straight.

 

 

He limped the busted Mustang back to the pits but was out for the session.

"I just got wide on the grass. It's all wet so, yeah, it's disappointing," he told Fox Sports.

"We'll see if we can get it fixed up. I was hoping it was going to slow down more than it did, but because it's all wet it didn't slow down. It hit the rear and the front. The boys will jump under there now and try and fix it up."

Qualifying for race 1 is up next starting at 1:40pm local time.

The Bend SuperSprint Practice 2 results

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
88 Chevrolet 9 1'49.9907 162.013
2 Australia T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 11 +0.3070 0.3070 161.562
3 Australia C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 10 +0.3567 0.0497 161.489
4 Australia A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 9 +0.5248 0.1681 161.244
5 Australia D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 8 +0.5391 0.0143 161.223
6 Australia W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite 9 Chevrolet 8 +0.5819 0.0428 161.161
7 Australia C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 9 +0.6451 0.0632 161.069
8 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet 9 +0.6574 0.0123 161.051
9
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
19 Ford Mustang GT 9 +0.7574 0.1000 160.905
10 Australia W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 8 +0.8128 0.0554 160.825
11
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
35 Chevrolet 9 +0.8526 0.0398 160.767
12
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
99 Chevrolet 9 +0.8578 0.0052 160.759
13 Australia T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team 3 Ford Mustang GT 7 +0.8672 0.0094 160.746
14 Australia T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing 23 Chevrolet 9 +0.9009 0.0337 160.697
15 Australia J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 34 Chevrolet 9 +0.9053 0.0044 160.691
16 Australia J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing 31 Chevrolet 9 +0.9109 0.0056 160.682
17
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
777 Ford Mustang GT 10 +1.1023 0.1914 160.406
18 Australia M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Chevrolet 9 +1.2641 0.1618 160.172
19 Australia B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet 9 +1.2656 0.0015 160.170
20 Australia N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Ford Mustang GT 9 +1.3457 0.0801 160.055
21 Australia M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18 18 Chevrolet 9 +1.3647 0.0190 160.028
22 Australia S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18 20 Chevrolet 9 +1.4614 0.0967 159.889
23 Australia J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 4 Chevrolet 9 +1.4619 0.0005 159.888
24 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering 97 Chevrolet 9 +2.0807 0.6188 159.005
25 Australia J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing 5 Ford Mustang GT 1
