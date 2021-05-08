Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice Next / Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
Supercars / The Bend Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

By:

Andre Heimgartner topped a second weather-affected Supercars practice session at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner tops second practice

Conditions steadily improved across the half-hour session as the likes of Tim Slade, Chaz Mostert and Macauley Jones all enjoyed stints at the top of the times.

Heimgartner made his first appearance in P1 just after the half-way point in the session after switching to slick tyres, before being shuffled down the order as the track got faster.

The Kelly Grove Racing driver then went for a green tyre run in the closing minutes, a late shower of rain not enough to stop him from reclaiming top spot with a 1m49.241s

"We went out on greens really late," said Heimgartner.

"The car was good, I knew I could do the time. I could gave gone a bit faster again but I made couple of small mistakes that cost a few tenths.

"But I'm really happy. The car this weekend, we continued it on from where we were last year. So I really know what I've got under me, which is half the battle. In those conditions you want to know what you've got."

Jamie Whincup, who was second fastest, said he was surprised at how quickly the track was drying in between those showers.

“Today has been about rain – the track starts to dry and it rains again," said the seven-time series champion.

"It’s probably going to continue for the rest of the day as well, but in both conditions my car is reasonable.

"It’s going to be who goes at the right time with the right tyres for qualifying but if we can get that right, I think we should be close.

“The track is quite smooth and it’s not that hot here, so traditionally that means it would dry slow, but actually once you get no rain for a bit it actually dries quicker than you’d expect. So we’re monitoring that and hopefully we get the right tyres on at the right time.”

Will Davison and David Reynolds were third and fourth fastest respectively ahead of Chaz Mostert and James Courtney.

Todd Hazelwood was seventh, series leader Shane van Gisbergen eighth, Brodie Kostecki ninth and Bryce Fullwood 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.241
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.404 0.162 0.162
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.489 0.247 0.084
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.656 0.414 0.167
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.658 0.416 0.002
6 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.681 0.439 0.022
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.720 0.478 0.038
8 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.740 0.498 0.020
9 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.774 0.532 0.034
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.993 0.751 0.218
11 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'50.002 0.760 0.009
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.006 0.764 0.003
13 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.018 0.776 0.012
14 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.098 0.856 0.079
15 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.178 0.936 0.080
16 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.247 1.005 0.069
17 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'50.270 1.028 0.023
18 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'50.278 1.036 0.008
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.454 1.212 0.176
20 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.475 1.233 0.020
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.503 1.261 0.028
22 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'50.894 1.652 0.391
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.131 1.889 0.237
24 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.136 1.894 0.005
25 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'51.330 2.088 0.193
26 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'52.963 3.721 1.633
The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

Previous article

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

Next article

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars
Supercars

Former Gen3 boss leaving Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

