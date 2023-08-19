The Bend Supercars: Kostecki storms to Saturday pole
Brodie Kostecki was in a class of his own during qualifying for Saturday's opening Supercars race at The Bend.
The series leader was unstoppable throughout the three-part session, topping each and every segment.
His Q2 time was an impressive 1m49.862s, however he saved the fireworks for Q3 where he gapped the field with a 1m49.581s.
That not only secured pole but left him three-tenths clear of the chasing field led by Thomas Randle.
The dominant showing in qualifying followed a poor run in practice this morning, Kostecki just 12th fastest in the second session.
"We didn't unload too well, but everyone dug in deep and worked really hard and I couldn't believe it when I rolled out for qualifying," said Kostecki. "The car felt awesome and the time reflects on that.
"It's a big credit to the whole team. I wasn't a happy camper [after practice 2] so I'm happy to redeem myself after coming back from crashing in America, too."
For Randle, second place matched his career-best qualifying effort at the same circuit last year.
That ended in disaster, though, when a failed clutch left him stranded on the grid and he was collected by Andre Heimgartner, the impact leaving them both in hospital (although without serious injuries).
Cam Waters was third fastest ahead of Broc Feeney, who was next best of the major title contenders after Kostecki.
Chaz Mostert qualified fifth while Shane van Gisbergen recovered somewhat from his practice woes and qualified sixth.
Matt Payne led the way for Grove Racing in seventh ahead of Will Brown, Heimgartner and Jack Le Brocq.
Nick Percat showed some promising form in qualifying, just missing out on Q3 as he ended up 11th on the grid.
That's despite the WAU driver battling a nasty flu.
Dick Johnson Racing made a strategic blunder in the second segment of qualifying that proved costly. The two Shell Fords were sitting first and third after the first runs, the team deciding to roll the dice on those times being good enough to get through.
That would have left them with a set of tyres for Q3, however they never got a chance to use them after ending up 13th (Will Davison) and 14th (Anton De Pasquale).
"We just got bumped," said De Pasquale. "It's hard because there's been a few times this year when we've gone and we probably shouldn't have, and then you don't have a set of greens and you end up at the back of the top 10 anyway.
"We probably just misread it, but if we used another set, we wouldn't have another set to go at it anyway. I'm not too upset. We'll fight from here, our cars aren't too bad."
The first 100-kilometre race of the weekend kicks off at 4:30pm local time.
Latest news
Percat declares himself on the market
Percat declares himself on the market Percat declares himself on the market
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen Mayer spins Gibbs, then wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion
Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion Denny Hamlin's return to JGR may not be a forgone conclusion
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.