Supercars / The Bend II / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin pips Mostert in P2

Scott McLaughlin pipped Chaz Mostert by just under a tenth in the second Supercars practice session at The Bend.

McLaughlin ran green tyres quite early in the session, the benchmark time – a 1m15.201s – coming just eight minutes in to the half-hour hit-out.

He then went for a second qualifying simulation later in the session, but despite a purple first sector was unable to match his earlier time.

"That's one thing we've brought on since Townsville," said McLaughlin about running two sets of greens. "We need to get comfortable with our qualifying, knowing that we need to qualify at the front and that's half our job done.

"Overall I'm really happy, the car was really balanced. I'm really enjoying the new circuit, the West circuit is enjoyable. It's a new challenge."

Mostert ended up second by just 0.09s, his time also coming earlier in the session after he ran wide at the last corner on his final qualifying sim.

Fabian Coulthard was third fastest followed by Bryce Fullwood, Anton De Pasquale and Nick Percat.

It was a quiet showing from the Triple Eight Holdens, meanwhile, title contender Whincup the best of the Red Bull cars down in eighth.

Shane van Gisbergen was just 17th quickest, a lock-up late in the session proving costly.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'15.201
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'15.293 0.092 0.092
3 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'15.346 0.145 0.053
4 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'15.410 0.209 0.063
5 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'15.461 0.260 0.050
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'15.525 0.323 0.063
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'15.536 0.335 0.011
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'15.586 0.385 0.050
9 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'15.599 0.397 0.012
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'15.625 0.424 0.026
11 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'15.655 0.453 0.029
12 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'15.694 0.493 0.039
13 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'15.721 0.520 0.026
14 44 Australia James Courtney
1'15.756 0.555 0.035
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'15.786 0.585 0.029
16 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'15.804 0.602 0.017
17 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'15.859 0.658 0.055
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'15.865 0.663 0.005
19 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'15.883 0.681 0.017
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'15.976 0.774 0.093
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'15.978 0.777 0.002
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'16.019 0.818 0.041
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'16.101 0.899 0.081
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'16.105 0.904 0.004
View full results

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

