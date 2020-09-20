Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes both Sunday poles

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes both Sunday poles
By:

Scott McLaughlin will start both of today's Supercars races at The Bend from pole position.

The Penske Ford driver was unstoppable in the back-to-back sessions, single runs in both good enough to nab both poles on offer.

In the first he was just 0.06s faster than Shane van Gisbergen, with yesterday's polesitter Chaz Mostert just over a tenth away in third.

McLaughlin's advantage was bigger in the second session, the Kiwi more than a tenth clear of Mostert.

"It was bloody good to go and have a crack," said McLaughlin.

"I just love driving a car fast and putting it on the limit. I particularly love these qualifying sessions this year. It's tough, they're basically Shootout every time. You're limited on tyres, so you have to do your time on those tyres."

McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup was inconsistent across the sessions, the Red Bull Holden driver just 11th in the first session before qualifying third for Race 3.

Race 1 winner Fabian Coulthard was fourth in both sessions, while van Gisbergen dropped back to sixth in the second behind Nick Percat.

Race 2 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'48.072
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'48.142 0.069 0.069
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'48.205 0.132 0.063
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'48.486 0.413 0.281
5 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'48.642 0.570 0.156
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'48.688 0.615 0.045
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'48.698 0.626 0.010
8 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'48.730 0.658 0.032
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'48.777 0.705 0.046
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'48.779 0.706 0.001
11 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'48.807 0.734 0.028
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'48.843 0.770 0.036
13 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'48.867 0.794 0.023
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'48.876 0.804 0.009
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'48.928 0.856 0.052
16 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'49.049 0.977 0.120
17 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'49.070 0.998 0.021
18 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'49.230 1.157 0.159
19 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'49.255 1.182 0.025
20 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'49.299 1.226 0.043
21 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'49.459 1.386 0.159
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'49.706 1.634 0.247
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'49.859 1.787 0.153
24 44 Australia James Courtney
1'53.846 5.774 3.986
Race 3 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'47.828
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'47.949 0.121 0.121
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'47.952 0.124 0.003
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'48.096 0.268 0.144
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'48.292 0.464 0.196
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'48.347 0.519 0.054
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'48.404 0.576 0.057
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'48.445 0.617 0.040
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'48.589 0.761 0.144
10 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'48.701 0.873 0.112
11 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'48.707 0.879 0.006
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'48.739 0.911 0.031
13 44 Australia James Courtney
1'48.768 0.940 0.029
14 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'48.828 1.000 0.059
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'48.829 1.001 0.001
16 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'48.833 1.005 0.003
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'48.938 1.110 0.105
18 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'49.074 1.246 0.135
19 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'49.080 1.252 0.006
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'49.246 1.418 0.165
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'49.315 1.487 0.069
22 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'49.353 1.525 0.037
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'49.503 1.675 0.150
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'49.516 1.688 0.012
Series Supercars

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

