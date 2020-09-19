Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 1

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 1
By:

Shane van Gisbergen kicked off the first leg of the Supercars double-header at The Bend with the fastest time in Practice 1.

The Kiwi spent most of the 30-minute session closer to the bottom of the times than the top, his focus on used tyre runs as light rain fell on the circuit.

When the heavier rain didn't materialise, van Gisbergen was able to run a set of greens right at the flag, vaulting to the top with a 1m48.121s.

That left him just over a tenth clear of Bryce Fullwood, who'd led the way early in the session before climbing back near the top with a green tyre run of his own in the last few minutes.

Tickford pair Cam Waters and Lee Holdsworth were third and fourth fastest, the latter having been fastest with three minutes to go, followed by Kelly Racing driver Andre Heimgartner.

Anton De Pasquale was sixth, while Scott McLaughlin dropped back to seventh after deciding against a last run late in the session.

Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat were eighth and ninth, Garry Jacobson rounding out the Top 10 in his Matt Stone Racing Holden.

Title contender Jamie Whincup made a slow start to the weekend, the Triple Eight driver just 20th, almost two seconds behind his teammate.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'48.121
2 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'48.258 0.136 0.136
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'48.544 0.422 0.286
4 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'48.625 0.504 0.081
5 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'48.713 0.591 0.087
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'48.753 0.632 0.040
7 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'48.766 0.645 0.012
8 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'48.819 0.698 0.053
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'48.902 0.781 0.082
10 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'49.108 0.987 0.206
11 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'49.129 1.008 0.021
12 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'49.251 1.130 0.122
13 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'49.297 1.175 0.045
14 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'49.433 1.312 0.136
15 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'49.438 1.317 0.005
16 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'49.525 1.404 0.086
17 44 Australia James Courtney
1'49.556 1.435 0.030
18 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'49.600 1.479 0.044
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'49.676 1.554 0.075
20 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'49.844 1.723 0.168
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'49.982 1.861 0.138
22 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'50.110 1.988 0.127
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'50.268 2.147 0.158
24 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'50.987 2.866 0.718
View full results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

