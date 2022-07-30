Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / The Bend Race report

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory

Shane van Gisbergen cruised to victory in the opening heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

It was the lead Tickford cars that got the best of the start, shock polesitter Zak Best holding onto the lead as Cam Waters snuck under van Gisbergen at Turn 1.

Best then settled into what looked to be a comfortable one-second lead ahead of his teammate.

Initially the greatest threat to his lead came from race control which reviewed a suspected jump start before deciding against any further action.

As Best continued to lead across the first stint there was a change of position behind on Lap 7 when van Gisbergen dived inside Waters at Turn 1 to claim second.

He then turned the heat onto Best, eventually getting through to the lead at Turn 3 on Lap 11.

Waters took his mandatory service right before the lead changed hands, resuming behind an early-stopping Will Davison.

Best followed suit on Lap 12 and resumed behind Waters, while van Gisbergen trucked on with an overcut strategy.

Chaz Mostert brought himself into the game with a reasonably long first stint, a Lap 15 stop bringing him out between Waters and Best.

A lockup and trip across the gravel for Waters at Turn 1 on Lap 17 then helped Mostert close up on Waters before he charged into third place.

Van Gisbergen waited until Lap 20 to take his service, the Kiwi resuming in a comfortable lead over Davison and Mostert.

From there he could just manage the gap back to the field as he cruised to victory.

"The car was magic," said van Gisbergen. "I've been struggling with my driving but the car has been really good. Just hard to drive, but racing under the limit it was fine.

"I had a great battle at the start with Cam and Zak, he was driving really well as well. But it cost us some time so we had to run long to get some clear air. It was an awesome day."

Van Gisbergen now leads by 323 points which means he has more than a round up his sleeve.

Davison did well in the second stint to nurse tyres that had been on the car since Lap 5 to second place.

He was followed home by Mostert and the two Tickford drivers Waters and Best.

Brodie Kostecki finished sixth ahead off Broc Feeney and David Reynolds, while Anton De Pasquale dropped back to ninth.

Andre Heimgartner recovered from his slightly underwhelming qualifying effort by moving up to 10th in the race.

The Bend SuperSprint continued with two more races tomorrow.

The Bend SuperSprint Race 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2.2227
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 4.0888
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 10.4553
5 78 Zak Best
Holden Commodore ZB 10.8632
6 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11.4282
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 11.7643
8 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 13.2936
9 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 13.7233
10 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 14.4812
11 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 17.1168
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 18.1578
13 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 20.1370
14 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 20.7408
15 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 21.0182
16 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 24.7133
17 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 25.0493
18 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 25.1013
19 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 25.8861
20 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 31.3037
21 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 32.2222
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 32.2805
23 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 33.0330
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 35.1432
25 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 35.4297
26 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 38.7309
27 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'05.3206
