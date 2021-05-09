Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Supercars / The Bend Race report

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

By:

Cam Waters held off Shane van Gisbergen to win the last of three races at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

The Tickford Racing driver inherited the lead on Lap 3 when polesitter Anton De Pasquale slowed with an engine misfire.

He spent the rest of the first stint leading Jamie Whincup before taking his mandatory service for new rear tyres on Lap 12.

While he had the likes of Whincup and Will Davison covered, as usual van Gisbergen emerged as a contender with an overcut strategy.

The Kiwi stayed out until Lap 16 before taking on new tyres on the left-hand side of his car for the run home.

He resumed right behind Waters, the pair staging a tense battle for the lead that went right to the flag.

There was no way through for van Gisbergen though, Waters holding on to win by six tenths of a second.

Speaking post-race he said the win marked a sweet comeback for the Tickford team after his car was destroyed in today's earlier race. 

"I’ve got no words," he said. 

"We had a fast car all weekend. We were quick in the wet and then you know what happened in the first race today. 

"The boys worked so bloody hard to fix the car, and not just fix it, but give me one that’s capable of winning. 

"The boys earned this one. They gave me a good pitstop and it was up to me.

"We’re really finding a nice window in the car. We were scratching our heads after the last two events. We bounced back this weekend. We had a fast car every session and it’s nice to get one up over him."

Van Gisbergen added: "What an awesome race. 

"We did different things; he did rears, we did the side. We couldn’t quite get him, he drove awesome, put in the car in the right spots and second was where we were. 

"It was a good race but again I couldn’t quite get close enough to make a pass. But we’ll take it; good weekend, good points."

Davison rounded out the podium thanks an undercut strategy that helped him jump fourth-placed Whincup during the stops.

Chaz Mostert finished fifth followed by Nick Percat, who seemed to run out of fuel on the cool-down lap. He was pushed back to the pits by Brad Jones Racing teammate Todd Hazelwood.

Tim Slade finished seventh as James Courtney, Scott Pye and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Top 10.

Van Gisbergen's series lead is now 190 points over teammate Whincup.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.696
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 6.658
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 7.858
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 11.703
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 12.806
7 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 13.177
8 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 14.839
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 15.100
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 17.986
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 19.196
12 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 20.529
13 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 23.243
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 26.713
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 28.446
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 30.226
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 30.849
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 31.136
19 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 32.525
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 35.928
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 45.415
22 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'00.597
23 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'17.472
24 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB
11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
View full results
shares
comments
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

Previous article

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

9h
2
NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

3
IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

4
Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

5
Formula 1

Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst

13h
Latest news
The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

50m
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
SUPC

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

3h
The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
SUPC

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

4h
Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay
SUPC

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

6h
Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'
SUPC

Winterbottom borrowed Triple Eight's 'bus wheel'

7h
Latest videos
Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win 05:48
Supercars
19h

Supercars: Andrew van Leeuwen on Heimgartner win

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend 00:26
Supercars
23h

Supercars: Heimgartner on pole at the Bend

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend 02:50
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars Transporter Parade takes to Tailem Bend

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans 00:25
Supercars
May 7, 2021

Supercars: KGR puts off Bathurst wildcard plans

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock 00:27
Supercars
May 6, 2021

Supercars: DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash The Bend
Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Cameron Waters
Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race Sandown
Supercars

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Waters apologised for dirt-slinging Shootout gaffe Bathurst
Supercars

Waters apologised for dirt-slinging Shootout gaffe

Familiar look for Supercars title contender
Supercars

Familiar look for Supercars title contender

More from
Tickford Racing
Former factory rivals sharing staff at The Bend The Bend
Supercars

Former factory rivals sharing staff at The Bend

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs
Supercars

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst

Rosberg in "wrong" engine mode before Hamilton crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg in "wrong" engine mode before Hamilton crash

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo more confident in his McLaren F1 car after "mini breakthrough"

My job in racing: F1 scrutineer
Formula 1 Formula 1

My job in racing: F1 scrutineer

Latest news

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash
Supercars Supercars

Mostert, Waters react to latest Supercars clash

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale takes first Ford win

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay
Supercars Supercars

Pit tweak led to Triple Eight stop delay

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.