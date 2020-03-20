How to claim ticket refunds for postponed Supercars events

Supercars has outlined its refund procedure for the rounds that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aussie category has formally postponed events scheduled over the next two months, with the Symmons Plains, Pukekohe and Perth rounds all set to be moved later in the year, along with a catch-up round for the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.

Tickets already purchased to those events will remain valid for the new dates, which are yet to be confirmed.

Fans are also entitled to a refund, which can be claimed by contacting v8operations@ticketek.com.au for the Australian events or online@ticketek.co.nz for the New Zealand round.

With camp sites for October's Bathurst 1000 set to go on sale next week, Supercars CEO has moved to reassure fans that any bookings made will be refundable if required.

"Bathurst is a priority for us, keeping that date and keeping that event," he said in a fan Q&A video published by the series.

"If you do go ahead and purchase a camp site, or any ticket for that matter, and for unforeseen circumstances we do need to postpone or change that event, then absolutely you'll be entitled to a refund."

Supercars is still hoping to deliver a full 14-event schedule later in the year, while a 10-round Eseries is set to run across April and June to help fill the gap in real-world track action.