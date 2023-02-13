Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Listen to this article

The Ford squad will head into the Gen3 era with a largely unchanged technical roster across its four cars.

Three of the four race engineers will continue in the same role as last year with Sam Potter on Cam Waters' car, Sam Scaffidi on James Courtney's car and Raymond Lau on Thomas Randle's car.

The experienced Chris Stuckey, meanwhile, has been brought into the team to engineer rookie signing Declan Fraser.

The engineer team will be overseen by chief engineer Brad Wischusen while there are no changes to the upper management of the team, with CEO Tim Edwards and team manager Matt Roberts heading up day to day operations.

“We’re glad to be heading into 2023 with a lot of continuity across our crew,” Edwards said.

“There are a few new faces, but the vast majority are familiar ones. Our returning drivers and engineers are staying paired together, our car crews are virtually unchanged, and just about every department is made up of the same people as we had in 2022.

"We’ve had pretty minimal turnover and for the most part we’ve kept the family together, which heading into a really pivotal year is a really nice thing to have.

“For obvious reasons Gen3 is a huge change. Building four new cars is a massive project, but having those established relationships and dynamics in the workplace gives us confidence that the cars and the team will be well-prepared when we hit the track.

"It’s one less variable we need to navigate this time of year, and we’re optimistic that with that continuity we can position ourselves in the best way possible for the year ahead.”

As for Tickford's Super2 programme, Dilan Talabani will engineer Brad Vaughan and Daniel Veronese will engineer Elly Morrow, while Kate Harrington will be in the team manager role.