Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

The four-car Ford squad today confirmed that Declan Fraser has joined its line-up for 2023, taking the slot unexpectedly vacated by Jake Kostecki.

Fraser is a somewhat interesting choice for Tickford, who has spent the past two seasons grooming Best in Super2.

Best finished second to Fraser in Super2 last season and was expected to run a partial main game programme with Tickford this year, including solo wildcard appearances and a drive with the team for the endurance races.

However that was based on the fact the team had four drivers – Cam Waters, James Courtney, Thomas Randle and Kostecki – under contract in the main game, and therefore no room for Best.

Despite the Kostecki seat subsequently going to Fraser rather than Best, Tickford has reaffirmed its commitment to helping its protege break into the top tier of Supercars racing.

That, according to today's announcement, including 'main game racing opportunities in 2023', suggesting the wildcard/enduro plan is still in play.

“We are working on a plan with Zak,” said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

“Our goal, absolutely, is to position him for success in the main game, and we certainly see a bright future for him in this category.

"We have a strong belief in Zak’s potential, and intend to work with him very closely in 2023 to continue preparing him to fulfil that potential."