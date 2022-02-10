Tickford livery leaked by new sponsor

Listen to this article

It was announced yesterday that clothing brand Tradie will back Kostecki, who joins Tickford from Matt Stone Racing, for the upcoming campaign.

While the announcement didn't include Kostecki's 2022 livery, promotional material for a competition being run by Tradie has since offered a leak, of sorts.

An ad promoting a hot lap competition shows the render of the bonnet and front quarter panel of a Tickford Mustang sporting Tradie signage.

The car itself is dark grey with yellow trim, while regular Tickford partners Ryco and Disc Brakes Australia also appear on the car.

While Motorsport.com understands this isn't the final version of the livery, it still offers a significant hint as to how the #56 will turn out for the season-opening Sydney SuperNight next month.

Tradie has been a supplier and minor partner of Tickford since 2018, however the deal to back the Kostecki entry marks a significant step up in the brand's commitment.

“I’m stoked to have Tradie on board my Mustang this year, to represent one of the most fun brands in the sport is going to be awesome,” said Kostecki as part of the announcement.

“They’re unapologetically Australian and love to have some fun. I like to think I fit that description and the team at Tickford definitely does, so I think we’ll be in for a blast of a year on and off the track.

"I really can’t wait to show off the look of the car and get my first laps in the Tradie Mustang. It’s a really exciting time. I can’t thank the team at Tradie enough for their support, and I’m looking forward to giving it a red hot crack once we get out there."