Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

By:

Tickford Racing and Matt Stone Racing are formally in the frame for the two available Racing Entitlements Contracts for the 2022 Supercars season.

Tickford, MSR submit Supercars entry EOIs

Tickford has long been expected to look to re-expand to four cars next season through a successful bid on one of the two RECs up for grabs.

MSR, meanwhile, looks to be pressing on with plans to expand to three cars along its two young drivers Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki.

The RECs, which act as a commitment to race and yield a share of the TV income, have been on the market since earlier this month.

Expressions of interest have to be in by close of business today.

Tickford is effectively looking to reclaim a REC that it handed back when it absorbed Phil Munday's customer entry ahead of the 2019 season.

While Tickford is technically still the owner of the REC, Supercars is obliged to undertake a formal tender and sale process, and has full control over who it chooses as the winning bidder.

Supercars also has the right to decline any bids and hold on to the RECs.

If and when a winning bidder is chosen there is also an approval process that includes the Supercars Commission.

Tickford looked to buy or lease a REC for the 2020 season after the Munday entry was sold to Brad Jones Racing, but was turned down by the series.

That was despite offering to race without income.

A compromise has since been found for young star Thomas Randle, who will run at three sprint rounds – The Bend, Darwin and Perth – as a wildcard.

Randle is the front-runner for a fourth full-time Tickford seat next season if it's available.

Holden squad MSR was known to be looking at expanding for three cars this season before that plan was shelved.

Should it successfully bid on a REC for 2022 it would either be able to draft in a more experienced driver to help its young line-up, or revive the SuperLite concept that saw Kostecki and Goddard share an entry in 2020.

The grid could expand to as many as 26 cars next season if successful bidders are chosen for both available RECs.

Blanchard Racing Team was among those initially interested in one of the RECs but has opted against an EOI. 

Supercars has advised that it won't be commenting not the EOIs today.

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books

Previous article

Australian racing legends celebrated in children's books
Series Supercars
Teams Tickford Racing , Matt Stone Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

