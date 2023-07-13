Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings

One one pairing will carry over from last year, with James Moffat joining Cam Waters in the Monster Mustang for a third straight enduro campaign.

Zak Best, who was paired with Thomas Randle for the Bathurst 1000 last year, will shift over to James Courtney's car for this year's Sandown and Bathurst races.

Randle will this year be paired with former Tickford Super2 driver Garry Jacobson, while newcomer Tyler Everingham will team up with Declan Fraser.

“Moff, Zak and Gas Pedal (Jacobson) are already familiar with the team and the crew and having Tyler join the driver group is giving us a great mix of youth and experience," said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

"He’s already got a couple of trips to the Mountain under his belt so we’re looking forward to seeing what him and Declan can do.”

The Tickford co-drivers will all take part in a ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Monday after the Sydney SuperNight.

Confirmation of the Tickford pairings leaves just a handful of question marks hanging over the grids for Sandown and Bathurst.

Grove Racing is the last team to have named its drivers but not the pairings, with Kevin Estre and Garth Tander to join either David Reynolds or Matt Payne.

Blanchard Racing Team is yet to name a partner for Todd Hazelwood, with team owner Tim Blanchard now expected to team up with Aaron Love in a BRT wildcard entry.

PremiAir Racing still technically has a vacancy alongside Tim Slade as it waits for Joey Mawson to be granted green lit for a superlicence by Supercars.

Dick Johnson Racing is another team with a wildcard in the works which, as exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, is set to be spearheaded by Simona de Silvestro, alongside teenage sensation Kai Allen.

2023 Supercars endurance field

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth 3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood TBA # Blanchard Racing Team Tim Blanchard** Aaron Love** 4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans 8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood 14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys 5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat 55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson 56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham 9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins 99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto 17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison # Dick Johnson Racing Simona de Silvestro** Kai Allen** 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso 20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff 19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre* 26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander* 23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Joey Mawson** 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe 34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda 35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Zane Goddard Craig Lowndes

* Pairings to be confirmed

** Driver to be confirmed