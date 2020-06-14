Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return

The Aussie series has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last on-track running coming on the Thursday of the cancelled Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Tickford used the unexpected break to complete long-planned renovations on its Melbourne workshop, the centrepiece of which is a newly-configured primary work area.

The project was directed by one of the team's truck drivers Colin Schwartz, who is also a certified builder, with a group of race crew helping carry out the work.

"There was always a plan to have the workshop upgraded to make it a bit more user-friendly," said Schwartz.

"This was the perfect time, with a bit of down time, to make it happen.

"There's been a big change in the workshop layout. We used to have all the cars on nearly a 45-degree angle to the workshop, but it was just becoming impractical as a five-car operation to make that effective and work properly.

"So we've changed the workshop to more like a dealership. Everything is all now in-line and parallel."

Other changes include a dividing wall on the main floor to organise parts in various stages of servicing, the addition of lights on the hoists for improved visibility, and moving the composites department into the main workshop building.

Tickford will field a changed line-up when the season kicks off again in Sydney, with James Courtney replacing Will Davison alongside Lee Holdsworth, Jack Le Brocq and Cameron Waters.

Broc Feeney will continue in the team's Super2 entry when the second-tier season resumes at Winton in July.