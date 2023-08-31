Tickford to scale back to two cars in 2024

The famous Ford squad has long been expected to sell two of its Teams Racing Charters back to Supercars as part of the category's wish to reduce the field from 25 to 24 cars.

The sale has now been formalised with Tickford announcing that it will field two cars instead of four as of next year.

It will later today be announced that Supercars has purchased the two TRCs and will shelve one, and on-sell the other to Blanchard Racing Team.

Cam Waters and Thomas Randle are set to be the two drivers retained by Tickford, although that wasn't specified in the announcement.

“Tickford Racing has committed to running a two-car team in the 2024 Supercars Championship," read a statement from Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

"The sole motivation behind the decision is to focus all the team’s energy and resources toward again becoming a championship-winning team in the 2024 season and beyond.

"The business has been working on a number of strategic plans on how best to position Tickford Racing into the future for greater success in all its racing programs.

"Further information on what the team will look like in 2024 will be released in due course.

"The entire Tickford Racing team remains focused on the 2023 championship, especially as we head into the enduros, and maximising our results at the last four events of the year.”

Should Waters and Randle be retained as expected, that puts current Tickford drivers James Courtney and Declan Fraser on the market.

As revealed by Motorsport.com during the recent The Bend SuperSprint, Courtney is the outright front-runner to join the expanded BRT squad alongside Aaron Love.

He was also rumoured to be in the frame at Matt Stone Racing, however BRT is currently the likeliest to secure the services of the 2010 Supercars champion.

Fraser could well miss out on a seat, with MSR owner Matt Stone wanting a proven race winner to partner Cameron Hill next year.

That leaves Scott Pye and Nick Percat as the most suitable free agents on the market.