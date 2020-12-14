Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford signs Best for Super2

Tickford signs Best for Super2
By:

Tickford Racing has signed Zak Best for the 2021 Super2 season.

The 19-year-old will replace Triple Eight-bound Broc Feeney in Tickford's Super2 programme, piloting the squad's FG-X Falcon.

The move comes off the back of a solid rookie Super2 season with MW Motorsport, which saw Best finish sixth in the points.

“It’s very exciting to join a team like Tickford Racing for 2021,” Best said.

“It’s a team you can really set yourself up well for the future with, and to drive for a team with such good experience and a wealth of history in Supercars and Super2 is very motivating heading into 2021.

“2020 was a good learning year, that’s for sure. Obviously it was a bit muddled up with the calendar changes, but I learned lots at every round and kept chipping away. There were some good highlights as well, qualifying third at Adelaide was awesome and driving through the field to fifth at Bathurst and getting rookie of the round was really cool as well.

"Obviously the goal will be to improve on that, so I’m looking forward to working with and learning from the guys at Tickford and trying to make the most of the year.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards likened Best to a young Cam Waters, who progressed from Super2 to the main game with the Ford squad.

“Zak is a great addition to our development programme at Tickford Racing,” Edwards said.

“We’ve had our eye on him as he’s come up the ranks over the last few years, so we’re very happy to have him on board.

“He strikes me as very similar to a young Cam Waters. He’s got a bit of quiet country boy in him, a great work ethic, great family and supporters around him – there’s a lot to like.

"Funnily enough, his first karting suit was an FPR kids suit from back in the early 2000s, so it’s all come full circle!

"Zak will fit in very well with the team and we’re confident we’ll be able to develop him into a very strong driver here.”

Previous article

Series Supercars
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

