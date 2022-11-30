Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide Next / 2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview
Supercars / Triple Eight Race Engineering livery News

Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan

Elly Morrow and Brad Vaughan will join an expanded Tickford Racing line-up for the 2023 Super2 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan
Listen to this article

The famous Ford squad will expand its second-tier programme to two cars for next season as the current Gen2 hardware filters down.

Morrow and Vaughan will campaign the two Tickford Mustangs in what will be the first year the model has been eligible for Super2.

Zak Best, who has been Tickford's sole Super2 driver for the past two seasons, will stay with the team but move on from Super2.

Best was known to be looking at a full-time main game promotion for 2023 and was linked to the Matt Stone Racing vacancy that ultimately went to Cam Hill.

With those efforts proving unsuccessful, Best is now set to run a sprint round wildcard at some point during the season, while also forming part of Tickford's Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 line-up.

As for the new Super2 drivers, Morrow joins from Brad Jones Racing after what was her first season in the series.

She is also taking part in the S5000 Tasman Series which concludes in Adelaide this weekend.

“It’s going to be cool driving a Mustang straight off of the main game grid, and it’s a little extra special coming from a family that has always barracked for Ford," said Morrow of the Tickford deal.

"I’ve only been racing in cars for about 12 months which has been a big learning curve, but I’ve really enjoyed learning how it all works and am excited to learn more working with Tickford.

"I’ve been really happy with the environment they have and learning how they operate, and I’ve never had a teammate in Super2 before so I’m looking forward to working with Brad.

"We did an evaluation day with Tickford a couple weeks ago and the car was really good to drive, it really did all you could ask for, so that’s made me that little bit more excited for next year."

Vaughan, meanwhile, made his Supercars debut in the third-tier Super3 Series this year, which shares a grid with Super2.

He has impressed in his rookie season and heads into this weekend's Adelaide finale sitting second in the points and still in contention for the title.

The move to Super2 in what will be a transitional year means he will jump straight from a Project Blueprint Supercar to Gen2-spec Car of the Future Supercar.

“We’ve raced in Super3 this year and have had a very successful year," he said.

"It’s been great for learning a V8 and gets you on the big stage, but I’m really looking forward to hopping in a Ford Mustang.

"Jumping from a Project Blueprint car to a Gen2 Supercar Mustang will be a big learning curve, but we’ll be right. I have some great people around me both in Tickford’s Super2 programme and the main game team, so I’m really looking forward to it.

"It’s the best seat, I believe, in Super2 in 2023, so while it’ll take some learning I feel like I have no excuses, I can’t wait to get after it with the team in the new year.”

shares
comments

Related video

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide
Previous article

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide
Next article

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview Adelaide
Video Inside
Supercars

2022 Supercars Adelaide 500 session times and preview

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide Adelaide
Supercars

Famous Holden livery revived for Adelaide

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay
Supercars

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay

Supercars teams ruing Bathurst crash bill Bathurst
Supercars

Supercars teams ruing Bathurst crash bill

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Nissan alters Formula E team name, launches cherry blossom livery
Formula E Formula E

Nissan alters Formula E team name, launches cherry blossom livery

Nissan has dropped the e.dams name from its Formula E entry after its purchase of the team earlier this year and has unveiled a new cherry-blossom livery for 2022-23.

Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E

Evans confident Jaguar can make "strong" start to Formula E Gen3 era

Last season's Formula E runner-up Mitch Evans is confident Jaguar will be "strong" from the start of the Gen3 era, and was left satisfied by the manufacturer's testing programme.

Ferrari cannot ignore triggers of mid-season F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari cannot ignore triggers of mid-season F1 slump

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari cannot ignore the consequences of its mid-season slump if it wants to improve in Formula 1 next year.

Morgan joins BMW squad WSR for 2023 BTCC season
BTCC BTCC

Morgan joins BMW squad WSR for 2023 BTCC season

Long-time British Touring Car Championship privateer Adam Morgan has finally joined the ranks of the big teams by linking up with official BMW squad West Surrey Racing for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.