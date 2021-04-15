Tickets Subscribe
2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

Thomas Randle will make three wildcards starts for Tickford Racing at Supercars sprint rounds this season.

Randle, who spent the past year battling testicular cancer, has long been expected to make a number of wildcard starts this season as part of a multi-year deal he inked with the Ford squad last season.

It's now been confirmed that he'll take part in three sprint rounds in a Tickford Mustang carrying backing from Castrol.

Randle will make his first start for the season at The Bend next month, which will mark his second appearance at the South Australian circuit following his debut wildcard back in 2019.

He'll return for the Darwin Triple Crown in June and round out the wildcard programme with the Perth SuperNight in September.

Randle will then team up with one of the full-time Tickford drivers for the Bathurst 1000.

“I am just absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the Castrol Racing Ford Mustang for Tickford Racing at three events this season,” Randle said.

“Tickford and Castrol have been huge supporters of my career thus far, and are both iconic brands in Australian motorsport, so to represent them on the grid in this capacity is incredibly special.

"I’m very familiar with the team at Tickford and I have a lot of experience driving their cars so I feel like I can slot in and be comfortable straight away at [The Bend].

"We put together a wildcard at [The Bend] a couple of years ago that went quite well, so hopefully we can be just as strong, if not stronger, on our debut [this season] and carry that to the other two events."

The wildcards starts effectively come in lieu of a full-time Supercars seat after Tickford failed to secure a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract for the 2020 season.

The team is expected to tender for one of the two on offer for 2021, which could pave the way for Randle's long-awaited promotion to the Supercars main game.

Before heading to The Bend for his first wildcard start, Randle will have a shot at winning the 2021 Australian Drivers' Championship.

He sits 40 points behind Team BRM teammate Joey Mawson heading into final round at Sydney Motorsport Park in just over a fortnight.

Supercars
Thomas Randle
Tickford Racing

