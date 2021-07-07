Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Supercars / Townsville News

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

By:

Supercars has finally confirmed that the Townsville double-header will go ahead over the next two weekends.

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

The NTI Townsville 500 is set to take place this weekend as planned, with track action starting Friday and the points divided over two 250-kilometre refuelling races.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, that will be followed by the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint, a two-day race meeting on July 17-18 that will feature three short heats.

It's the second year in a row that the Reid Park circuit has hosted a double-header, the move, like last season, reflecting the urgency of Supercars getting 12 events done to satisfy the broadcast agreement amid constantly-changing state border controls.

“Following the success of last year’s inaugural double-header, we know two weeks of racing in Townsville allows us to maximise exposure and competition during these times,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

“We’d like to thank the Queensland Government and Townsville City Council for again supporting this concept which allows Supercars to race at one of our favourite circuits on back-to-back weekends.

“We’re also pleased to announce that one of our long-standing partners, WD-40 will be our naming rights partner for the new event and we’re grateful to have them back on board.

“Supercars would like to thank drivers, officials, team personnel and their families for their continued support of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship.”

Scott Stewart, Member for Townsville, added: “There’s only one thing better than having Supercars in Townsville and that’s a motorsport double-header across two weekends, back-to-back” Mr Steward said.

“Having two weekends of Supercars shows the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan in action with $20 million for Townsville’s visitor economy. 

“Not only does this announcement put North Queensland at the centre of Australia’s motorsport universe, it also supports local jobs.

“This highlights Townsville’s strength as a Supercar destination and the tremendous enthusiasm of local fans.

“It’s a vote of confidence from the drivers in our racing circuit.”

Spectators will be allowed through the gates for both events.

The support category picture is less clear, with only the undercard for the Townsville 500 – which includes Stadium Super Trucks, Super2, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86s – locked in.

According to Supercars discussions have kicked off with categories about the Townsville SuperSprint.

The announcement of the double-header comes just a day before cars hit the track and well after teams and suppliers have arrived in Townsville.

They have all been planning for the double-header to go ahead, though, given work has been underway since mid-way through last week and some Melbourne-based personnel have been on the road since last weekend.

shares
comments
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Previous article

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

4 h
4
SCCA

Gary Longo Relief Fund established by LAC Motorsports

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Townsville double-header finally confirmed
SUPC

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

59m
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Jul 6, 2021
Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023
SUPC

Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023

Jul 6, 2021
Townsville double-header announcement looming
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville double-header announcement looming

Jul 6, 2021
Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams
SUPC

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams

Jul 5, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming 02:09
Supercars
Jul 6, 2021

Supercars: Townsville double-header announcement looming

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event 00:34
Supercars
Jul 2, 2021

Supercars: Green light for first Townsville event

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal 00:28
Supercars
Jun 30, 2021

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms 00:31
Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint 00:28
Supercars
Jun 23, 2021

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Australia targeting WRC return in 2023
Video Inside
WRC

Australia targeting WRC return in 2023

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule
MotoGP

Portimao replaces Phillip Island on MotoGP schedule

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

Gary Longo Relief Fund established by LAC Motorsports
SCCA SCCA

Gary Longo Relief Fund established by LAC Motorsports

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

BNS: New Hampshire: Mike Gallo race summary
NASCAR NASCAR

BNS: New Hampshire: Mike Gallo race summary

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward

Tommy Wheeler - Dodge teleconference
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tommy Wheeler - Dodge teleconference

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Townsville double-header finally confirmed
Supercars Supercars

Townsville double-header finally confirmed

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Mustangs, ZBs to join Super2 in 2023

Townsville double-header announcement looming
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville double-header announcement looming

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.