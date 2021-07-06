Tickets Subscribe
Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams
Supercars / Townsville News

Townsville double-header announcement looming

By:

Supercars is expected to announce that the Townsville double-header will go ahead in the next 24 hours.

Townsville double-header announcement looming

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Supercars has been investigating a last-minute move to a double-header in Townsville since last week as it looked to shore up the trek north for the Melbourne teams amid uncertainties over lockdowns and border restrictions.

While hosting back-to-back events has always been the preference, it's been complicated by a number of logistical challenges, the biggest being a lack of accomodation for teams and suppliers for the second week of the proposed double-header.

But with trucks from the southern teams already heading north, teams are now preparing for the double-header to go ahead.

Formal confirmation is likely to come within the next 24 hours.

The Townsville 500 kicks off this coming Friday.

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Australian Grand Prix cancellations imminent Australian GP
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix cancellations imminent

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams Townsville
Supercars

Border reprieve for Melbourne Supercars teams

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

