Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace
Supercars / Townsville II Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

Anton De Pasquale beat Cam Waters in a crash-affected Top 10 Shootout on the streets of Townsville.

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

The three-part qualifying boiled down to an all-Mustang battle, with De Pasquale, Waters and Will Davison the only drivers to get under the 1m13s mark in the single-lap dash for pole.

The fastest sectors were shared between the three, but it was De Pasquale that was best across the whole lap, a 1m12.639s securing pole for today's opening sprint race.

"That was really cool," he said.

"It's tight, they're going to make us work for it this afternoon so I'm looking forward to it.

"I thought I threw it away because I hit the fence at the start of qualifying and it was a bit bent at the front, but it didn't make a difference."

Jamie Whincup and Chaz Mostert were the best of the Holdens in fourth and fifth, while runaway series leader Shane van Gisbergen was just sixth fastest. The Kiwi was left fuming over confusion on his out-lap after Zane Goddard hit the wall during his Shootout effort.

 

"It was shit," said van Gisbergen. "The guy crashed and there was no info from race control. I got told to pit, and then had no tyre temp, and got told to go. That's pretty confusing and not very good."

Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood qualified seventh and eighth ahead of James Courtney.

Goddard, meanwhile, put his Shootout crash down to driver error.

"At the last corner I went to grab the brake and just missed it and went straight onto the throttle," he explained. "By the time I got back onto the brake it was too late. Pretty embarrassing, but at least the car is fast."

He'll start today's race from 10th.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.639
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.806 0.167 0.167
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.835 0.196 0.028
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.035 0.395 0.199
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.118 0.479 0.083
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.245 0.605 0.126
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.383 0.743 0.138
8 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.398 0.759 0.015
9 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.652 1.012 0.253
10 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.190 0.550
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.273 0.633 0.083
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.402 0.762 0.128
13 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.402 0.762 0.000
14 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.424 0.784 0.022
15 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.433 0.793 0.008
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.442 0.803 0.009
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.446 0.806 0.003
18 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.517 0.877 0.070
19 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.561 0.922 0.044
20 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.759 1.119 0.197
21 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.638 0.998
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.649 1.009 0.010
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.733 1.094 0.084
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.916 1.277 0.183
View full results
