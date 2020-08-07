Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Breaking news

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars double-header made official
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 1:03 AM

Supercars has officially confirmed there will be back-to-back rounds on the Townsville street circuit starting at the end of this month.

As widely expected a second Reid Park round will be held a week after the first, which means racing in Far North Queensland on the August 29-30 and September 5-6 weekends.

Both events will be staged over three races, a first in Townsville since 2014, however tyre allocations are yet to be determined.

There won't be any concerts, but there will be support categories. The first of the two legs will feature the North Queensland SuperSprint class, aimed at local competitors, and an exhibition class known as 'Townsville Tin Tops' for Carrera Cup cars, Sports Sedans, MARC cars, Super3 cars and more.

For the second weekend the popular Hyundai Excel series will join Supercars on the bill.

Ten thousand fans will be permitted per day at both events, however tickets must be pre-purchased, with gate sales banned.

There will be live free-to-air TV coverage of the first leg on Network 10, with live coverage of the second leg restricted to Fox Sports and Kayo.

“We’d like to thank the Queensland Government and Townsville City Council for supporting this concept which allows Supercars to race at one of our favourite circuits on back-to-back weekends,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Two weeks of racing in Townsville allows us to maximise exposure and competition during the key northern leg of this year’s championship.

“Supercars would like to thank drivers, officials, team personnel and their families for their continued support of this year’s championship during these times.”

As it stands this will be the third consecutive double-header for Supercars, following a pair of outings at Sydney Motorsport Park and the upcoming pair of Darwin events.

The timing of the Darwin swing, however, remains up in the air after the first leg was pushed back a week due a change in Northern Territory border restrictions.

With the Bathurst 1000 firming as the season finale, it could be that a fourth double-header at Queensland Raceway is added to the schedule for September.

In other Townsville news, the event has locked in major backer NTI for the next three years, starting with the first leg of the double-header.

The deal effectively locks Townsville in on the schedule until 2022, amid a period of uncertainty over street circuit events in a post-pandemic world.

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Previous article

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Frank Filskow dies at U.S. Dirt Nationals
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Frank Filskow dies at U.S. Dirt Nationals

Huffaker Engineering returns
SCCA SCCA / News

Huffaker Engineering returns

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

RC Enerson: Road America NASCAR debut "a little intimidating"

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

Images released of race cars destroyed in shop fire
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Images released of race cars destroyed in shop fire

Latest news

Townsville Supercars double-header made official
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news
1h

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm
Misc General / Breaking news

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

Trending

1
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
World of Outlaws

Frank Filskow dies at U.S. Dirt Nationals

4
Stock car

Hickory Motor Speedway ARA race results 2001-07-21

5
Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Inpressive debut for Ford Zetec engine

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Latest news

Townsville Supercars double-header made official
Supercars

Townsville Supercars double-header made official

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm
Misc

Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round
Supercars

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing
Supercars

Adelaide track used for COVID-19 testing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.