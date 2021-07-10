Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for van Gisbergen

The Kiwi got the job done on his first run in the 15-minute session, a 1m12.280s leaving him a little over a tenth clear of the field.

That gap tightened at the flag due to some second-run improvements, but nobody was quite quick enough to knock van Gisbergen off the provisional pole.

Tim Slade went closest, the Blanchard Racing Team driver impressive on his final run as he went within six-hundredths of van Gisbergen.

Jamie Whincup was another driver to improve on his second run, his time just nine-hundredths off the pace.

Will Davison got through to the Shootout on his first run time, which was good enough for fourth, as did Nick Percat.

Cam Waters led a trio of Tickford Mustangs ahead of James Courtney and Jack Le Brocq, with David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale the last two to bank Shootout spots.

The biggest surprise of the session was Chaz Mostert, who could only manage 17th on the grid, one spot behind Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Bryce Fullwood.