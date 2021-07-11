Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for Whincup

The seven-time series champion set a formidable target on his opening run, his 1m12.019s the fastest lap of the weekend so far.

Knowing that was at least good enough to qualify for the Shootout, Whincup then opted to sit out the second run to save tyres.

Despite others improving on their second runs, Whincup was still able to cling on to provisional pole, the margin back to teammate Shane van Gisbergen just 0.005s.

"I'm certainly happy," said Whincup. "We made a little gain with the car and I got a clean lap in, which I didn't do yesterday. I got a bit of a tow off James Courtney as well.

"We were pretty confident we weren't going to go faster, so we sat [out] the last run."

Cam Waters was the best of the Fords, the Tickford driver promisingly close to the T8 Holdens with a 1m12.164s.

Rookie Will Brown booked his first ever Shootout spot with the fourth quickest time ahead of former enduro partner Anton De Pasquale.

David Reynolds continued his impressive weekend with sixth in qualifying, while Nick Percat left his run late, only banking his Shootout spot on his final lap. That came at the expense of Brad Jones Racing teammate Macauley Jones, who was bumped down to 11th courtesy of Percat's improvement.

Will Davison was eighth fastest as Todd Hazelwood and Tim Slade rounded out the Shootout qualifiers.

For the second day in a row Chaz Mostert was a surprise omission from the best 10, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver set to start today's race from 12th.