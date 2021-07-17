Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

The Team 18 driver made the most of a green tyre run at the end of the 45-minute hit-out, charging from the mid-pack to top spot with a 1m12.933s.

That proved to be the only sub-1m13s lap, Pye left with a 0.16s buffer over Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale.

The promising start was welcome news to Pye, who endured a tough Townsville 500 last weekend.

"It's hard to pick yourself up sometimes after those weekends," said Pye. "It's lucky, we had five days and we get to go again, have another crack at it.

"The guys have done a big turnaround this week to get the cars back to where they should be.

"Our race pace last weekend was good, we were just three laps down. But the car is good, we need to just keep focussed, keep our chins up and try and get something out of this weekend."

James Courtney was the best of the Tickford Mustangs in third ahead of points leader Shane van Gisbergen and Jack Le Brocq.

Will Brown had been sitting quickest before the final runs but was shuffled back to sixth thanks to some late improvements.

Todd Hazelwood was seventh fastest while Cam Waters, who was fastest for much of the session, dropped back to eighth. The Tickford star was one of the few drivers to go for a final run on greens, but a mistake at Turn 2 meant he didn't improve.

Bryce Fullwood and Jamie Whincup rounded out the Top 10.