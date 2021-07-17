Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Townsville II Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

Scott Pye set the pace in the single practice session for the Townsville SuperSprint.

The Team 18 driver made the most of a green tyre run at the end of the 45-minute hit-out, charging from the mid-pack to top spot with a 1m12.933s.

That proved to be the only sub-1m13s lap, Pye left with a 0.16s buffer over Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale.

The promising start was welcome news to Pye, who endured a tough Townsville 500 last weekend.

"It's hard to pick yourself up sometimes after those weekends," said Pye. "It's lucky, we had five days and we get to go again, have another crack at it.

"The guys have done a big turnaround this week to get the cars back to where they should be.

"Our race pace last weekend was good, we were just three laps down. But the car is good, we need to just keep focussed, keep our chins up and try and get something out of this weekend."

James Courtney was the best of the Tickford Mustangs in third ahead of points leader Shane van Gisbergen and Jack Le Brocq.

Will Brown had been sitting quickest before the final runs but was shuffled back to sixth thanks to some late improvements.

Todd Hazelwood was seventh fastest while Cam Waters, who was fastest for much of the session, dropped back to eighth. The Tickford star was one of the few drivers to go for a final run on greens, but a mistake at Turn 2 meant he didn't improve.

Bryce Fullwood and Jamie Whincup rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.933
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.098 0.165 0.165
3 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.229 0.296 0.131
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.272 0.339 0.043
5 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.311 0.377 0.038
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.341 0.408 0.030
7 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.351 0.418 0.010
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.417 0.484 0.065
9 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.424 0.491 0.007
10 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.443 0.510 0.019
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.473 0.540 0.030
12 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.483 0.550 0.009
13 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.571 0.638 0.088
14 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.581 0.648 0.010
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.584 0.651 0.002
16 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.590 0.657 0.005
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.621 0.688 0.031
18 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.685 0.752 0.064
19 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.711 0.778 0.025
20 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.751 0.818 0.040
21 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.785 0.852 0.034
22 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.036 1.103 0.250
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.038 1.105 0.002
24 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.038 1.105 0.000
