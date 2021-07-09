Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Townsville Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

By:

Supercars points leader Shane van Gisbergen topped the second and final practice session for the Townsville 500.

There were a number of pacesetter across the 40 minutes, Will Brown the first to spent time on top thanks to an early 1m13.049s.

He was shuffled back by both Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale at around 15 minutes as times dipped into the late 1m12s.

At the half-way mark van Gisbergen jumped to the top with a 1m12.516s, that time only lasting two minutes before being beaten by Cam Waters' 1m12.516s.

But van Gisbergen was able to hit back right on the flag with a 1m12.381s that even he wasn't expecting to do.

"It didn't feel that good, but the car is obviously good," said the Kiwi.

"Obviously everyone is struggling with some things. The track was super slippery this morning, but it's all good.

"We had a bad session one, but these three-day weekends are really good. You can take your time and be thorough. We loaded in Jamie's set-up, basically, and straight away the car was much better."

Will Davison ended up second for the second session in a row, the gap to van Gisbergen just over a tenth, while Waters was shuffled back to third.

Jack Le Brocq jumped up to fourth at the flag, the Tickford driver edging Nick Percat and Jamie Whincup.

De Pasquale dropped back seventh by the finish, followed by Brown, Practice 1 pacesetter David Reynolds and Mostert.

The Townsville 500 continues tomorrow with qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and the first of two 250-kilometre races.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.381
2 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.504 0.122 0.122
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.516 0.134 0.012
4 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.544 0.162 0.028
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.577 0.195 0.032
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.578 0.196 0.000
7 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.610 0.229 0.032
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.635 0.253 0.024
9 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.711 0.329 0.076
10 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.768 0.386 0.057
11 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.775 0.393 0.006
12 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.836 0.455 0.061
13 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.939 0.557 0.102
14 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.940 0.558 0.000
15 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.980 0.599 0.040
16 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.025 0.643 0.044
17 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.041 0.659 0.016
18 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.111 0.729 0.069
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.135 0.754 0.024
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.224 0.842 0.088
21 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.247 0.865 0.023
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.285 0.903 0.037
23 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.338 0.956 0.053
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.483 1.102 0.145
View full results
