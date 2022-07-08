Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Townsville Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets P1 pace

Shane van Gisbergen led the way in the opening Supercars practice session for the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The series leader effectively lead the way throughout the half-hour session, his 1m13.688 coming in the first 10 minutes.

That was as fast as he went, however it proved good enough to hang on to top spot at the end.

Fellow Kiwi Andre Heimgartner went closest to knocking van Gisbergen off, his final run taking him within a tenth.

Scott Pye sat second for much of the session courtesy of a 1m13.892s before being bumped back to third by Heimgartner's late improvement.

Will Davison edged Dick Johnson Racing teammate Anton De Pasquale in fourth and fifth while Broc Feeney was a promising sixth.

David Reynolds was seventh despite complaining of a lack of balance in his Grove Racing Mustang while Todd Hazelwood recovered from a trip down the escape road to finish eighth fastest.

Tim Slade and Mark Winterbottom rounded out the Top 10.

James Golding, meanwhile, marked his return as a full-time driver with the 23rd best time, just over a second off the pace.

That was despite having never driven the PremiAir Racing Holden before the session.

"Back where I belong, that's what it feels like," he said.

"I'm just getting back in a rhythm, getting used to everything in the car. The good thing is the Team 18 cars are Triple Eight[-built] as well, so all the buttons are in the same spot.

"It's just about settling in and getting used to all of the processes again. But I'm feeling pretty comfortable."

Practice continues with a second half-hour sessions at 2:50pm local time.

Townsville 500 Practice 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.6883
2 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.7857 0.0974 0.0974
3 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8927 0.2044 0.1070
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9299 0.2416 0.0372
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9332 0.2449 0.0033
6 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9542 0.2659 0.0210
7 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.0289 0.3406 0.0747
8 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.0450 0.3567 0.0161
9 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.0830 0.3947 0.0380
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1035 0.4152 0.0205
11 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1398 0.4515 0.0363
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1607 0.4724 0.0209
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2071 0.5188 0.0464
14 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.2210 0.5327 0.0139
15 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.2806 0.5923 0.0596
16 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2866 0.5983 0.0060
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.4077 0.7194 0.1211
18 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.5128 0.8245 0.1051
19 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.6078 0.9195 0.0950
20 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.6450 0.9567 0.0372
21 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.7036 1.0153 0.0586
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.7608 1.0725 0.0572
23 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.7881 1.0998 0.0273
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.8154 1.1271 0.0273
25 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.9831 1.2948 0.1677
