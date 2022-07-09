Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Triple Eight to investigate pit box wipeout Next / 2022 Supercars Townsville 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Waters scores provisional pole

Cam Waters will run last in the Top 10 Shootout in Townsville after edging Shane van Gisbergen in qualifying.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Townsville Supercars: Waters scores provisional pole
Listen to this article

It was van Gisbergen that led the way after the early runs courtesy of a 1m13.209s on his first set of green tyres.

The Kiwi then opted to sit out the rest of the session to save rubber, confident that his time was good enough to get into the Shootout.

That confidence was well-placed, however the time wasn't quite good enough for provisional pole thanks to a 1m13.086s from Waters on a second green tyre run.

Still, van Gisbergen was satisfied with his call to sit out the end of the session to give himself some strategic freedom for the Shootout.

"Only running one set of tyres is a good thing," he said.

"I feel like we're in a good place but I need to tidy up some errors. I can't switch my tyres on so [the Shootout] is going to be pretty tough. Whether we re-use the fronts so they come up easier or run four new ones... I don't know.

"Hopefully we can switch the right front on, because I get to Turn 5 and it's stone cold.

Andre Heimgartner was third fastest after running two sets of tyres, while Will Davison followed van Gisbergen's lead and only used one set as he qualified fourth.

Jack Le Brocq was a late improver to end up fifth followed by Anton De Pasquale, Chaz Mostert, Broc Feeney, Scott Pye and Tim Slade.

David Reynolds ended up on the bubble of the Shootout, missing a spot in the single-lap dash by just 0.05s.

Both Erebus cars missed the Shootout, Brodie Kostecki just 15th and Will Brown 18th.

Nick Percat's difficult run of qualifying form continued, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver set to start this afternoon's opening race from 20th.

Lee Holdsworth was the biggest surprise, though, the Grove Racing driver just 24th fastest.

Townsville 500 qualifying results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.0869
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.2093 0.1224 0.1224
3 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.3026 0.2157 0.0933
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.3466 0.2597 0.0440
5 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.4551 0.3682 0.1085
6 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.5034 0.4165 0.0483
7 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.5160 0.4291 0.0126
8 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.5325 0.4456 0.0165
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.6047 0.5178 0.0722
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.6176 0.5307 0.0129
11 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.6618 0.5749 0.0442
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.6891 0.6022 0.0273
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.7711 0.6842 0.0820
14 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.7860 0.6991 0.0149
15 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8137 0.7268 0.0277
16 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.8649 0.7780 0.0512
17 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9084 0.8215 0.0435
18 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9093 0.8224 0.0009
19 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9369 0.8500 0.0276
20 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9552 0.8683 0.0183
21 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9744 0.8875 0.0192
22 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.9747 0.8878 0.0003
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.0509 0.9640 0.0762
24 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.0907 1.0038 0.0398
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'14.1365 1.0496 0.0458
